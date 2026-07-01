Water and Sanitation calls for stronger water conservation efforts as Mpumalanga water levels drop

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls for intensified water conservation efforts as water levels continue to drop in the Mpumalanga Province during the dry winter season. DWS also reminds residents that South Africa remains a water-scarce country and that every effort to save water matters. While dam levels across Mpumalanga remain healthy, recent figures show a slight decrease, highlighting the continued importance of using water wisely and responsibly.

The latest DWS Weekly State of Reservoirs Report, released earlier this week shows that the province's average dam levels marginally decreased from 99.5% to 99.4%. The Water Management Areas (WMAs) in the province also recorded declines in water levels, with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropping from 101.2% to 101.1%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA slightly dropping from 99.0% to 98.9%.

In the three districts of the Mpumalanga Province, only Ehlanzeni remained unchanged, with Gert Sibande and Nkangala recording minor declines from 98.5% to 98.3% and from 100.4% to 100.3%, respectively.

The majority of listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province remained unchanged in water levels, with only Buffelskloof Dam recording a slight increase from 100.2% to 100.3%. The rest of the listed dams recorded declines.

Dams which recorded unchanged water levels include Blyderivierpoort Dam at 100.6%, Driekoppies Dam at 100.5%, Primkop Dam at 101.3%, Da Gama Dam at 100.3%, Inyaka Dam at 100.1%, and Ohrigstad Dam at 100.0%.

On the decrease, Longmere Dam dropped from 101.1% to 100.9%, Klipkopjes Dam from 100.0% to 99.8%, Witklip Dam from 100.6% to 100.4%, and Kwena Dam from 100.6% to 100.5%.

The Gert Sibande District saw a mixture of some dams recording declines and others remaining unchanged in water levels. The dams which remained unchanged include Vygeboom at 100.2%, Morgenstond at 99.6%, and Heyshope at 100.9%.

Listed dams which recorded declines in Gert Sibande District include Grootdraai Dam from 99.4% to 99.2%, Nooitgedacht Dam from 100.4% to 100.3%, Jericho Dam from 95.8% to 94.8%, and Westoe Dam from 71.4% to 69.9%.

It was a mixed outlook at the Nkangala District with Loskop Dam , the only listed dam to record an improvement from 100.8% to 100.9%. Rhenosterkop Dam remained unchanged at 100.5%. Witbank and Middelburg dams experienced drops in water levels from 99.4% to 99.2%, and from 98.3% to 97.7% respectively.

Although dam levels across the province remain healthy and encouraging, the Department reminds everyone that saving water is still essential to protecting our long-term water security. Even small changes in dam levels are a timely reminder that water is a valuable resource that should never be taken for granted.

Every drop of water saved today helps secure supplies for our homes, businesses, farms, and future generations.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

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