Gauteng Roads and Transport on Gauteng Transport Inspectorate

GTI operations continue to remove dozens of unsafe vehicles from Gauteng roads

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has commended the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), for the successful execution of high-impact stop-and-search operations under the #RemoveSkorokoro campaign.

During the week of 22 to 28 June 2026, high-impact stop-and-search operations were conducted across major metropolitan municipalities in the province, including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The operations targeted major public transport routes identified as high-risk, with a strong focus on removing dangerous vehicles from the roads, improving compliance with road traffic legislation, and addressing criminality within the transport sector.

As a result, a total of fifty-three (53) private vehicles were impounded, including twenty-two (22) in Tshwane, and thirty-one (31) in Ekurhuleni. In addition, thirty-two (32) minibus taxis were discontinued due to mechanical defects, faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights or indicators, and cracked windscreens. A total of sixteen (16) vehicles were issued with discontinuation notices.

The enforcement operations also uncovered several traffic law violations. These included:

One hundred and thirty-one (131) minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licences.

Thirty-three (33) minibus taxis found operating without valid licence discs.

Beyond traffic enforcement, the operations contributed to crime prevention efforts. The inspectorate apprehended nine (9) motorists for various offences, including fraud, driving under the influence (DUI), and interfering with the work of law enforcement officers. An additional motorist was arrested after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

To further strengthen compliance and accountability on Provincial roads, the inspectorate issued more than three hundred (300) manual infringement notices for various traffic offences. A further six hundred and eighty-two (682) electronic infringement notices were processed through the inspectorate’s e-Force device.

MEC Diale-Tlabela praised law enforcement officers for their unwavering commitment to protecting road users and ensuring that those who undermine the law are held accountable.

“These operations send a clear and uncompromising message that lawlessness on our roads will not be tolerated. Every arrest made and every unroadworthy vehicle removed from our roads represents lives protected and communities made safer.

We commend our law enforcement officers for their professionalism, vigilance and dedication in confronting reckless criminal behaviour.”

The MEC further emphasised that stop-and-search operations remain a critical pillar of Gauteng’s road safety and law enforcement strategy.

“Beyond enforcing compliance with road traffic legislation, these operations are instrumental in disrupting criminal activity, removing unsafe and unroadworthy vehicles from circulation, and restoring discipline within the public transport sector,” concluded the MEC.

For more information, contact the Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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