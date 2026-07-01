Correctional Services on full management and operational responsibility of Mangaung Correctional Centre

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has officially assumed full management and operational responsibility of Mangaung Correctional Centre, now renamed Grootvlei Maximum Correctional Centre.

The facility will operate under the Grootvlei Management Area in the Free State/Northern Cape Region.

This transition follows the conclusion of a 25-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement between the department and Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC), operated by G4S, which came to an end on 30 June 2026.

Procedures at the facility are in accordance with the Correctional Services Act, 1998 (Act No. 111 of 1998), and all applicable policies, regulations and operational standards governing correctional services in South Africa.

It can be confirmed that the centre is fully operational, ensuring continuity of services and the safe, secure and humane detention of inmates.

This marks the culmination of extensive planning in ensuring a seamless transition, with no disruption to the daily operations of the correctional centre.

Direct management by DCS reinforces government’s commitment to a correctional system that upholds constitutional values, promotes rehabilitation and reintegration, and places public safety at the centre of its mandate.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327

E-mail: enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za

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