President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Nkabinde Enquiry report

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde has today, Wednesday, 1 July 2026, presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa the report of the Enquiry into the Fitness to Hold Office of South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke.

President Ramaphosa established the Enquiry on 29 September 2025 in terms of section 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act 32 of 1998.

The mandate of the Enquiry was to investigate and determine whether Adv Chauke was fit and proper to continue to hold such office in the context of certain serious allegations regarding his fitness and propriety to hold such office.

Its Terms of Reference were in line with the requirements of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, read with section 179 (3) of the Constitution.

President Ramaphosa placed Adv Chauke on suspension with effect from 20 July 2025, pending finalisation of the enquiry.

Today, President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation to Enquiry Chairperson Justice Nkabinde, assisted by Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Matshego Ramagaga, for the work undertaken by the panel.

President Ramaphosa will now study the report and subsequently make a determination.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za