Border Management Authority conveys condolences following bus accident involving repatriates near Beitbridge

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has noted with deep sadness a serious bus accident that occurred near Beitbridge on 30 June 2026, involving a bus transporting foreign nationals for repatriation.

The bus, which was travelling from Durban to Musina, was carrying 65 passengers who were en route to be processed by the relevant authorities before being facilitated through the Beitbridge Port of Entry as part of the repatriation process.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the bus tragically lost his life in the accident. Seven passengers sustained injuries and were attended to by emergency medical personnel before being transported for further medical treatment.

Upon receiving the report of the accident, officials from the Border Management Authority, the Musina Local Municipality, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Musina Traffic Management authorities and emergency services immediately responded to the scene to provide assistance and ensure that the situation was managed safely and efficiently.

The Acting Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Major General (Rtd) David Chilembe, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased driver.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. On behalf of the Border Management Authority, I extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased driver during this difficult time. We also wish the injured passengers a full and speedy recovery and thank all emergency responders and law enforcement officials who acted swiftly to provide assistance at the scene," said Acting Commissioner Chilembe.

The BMA will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities to support the ongoing response and facilitate the safe continuation of the repatriation process. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the relevant law enforcement authorities.

Enquiries

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Cell: 072 856 4288

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za



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