MEC Anton Bredell on High Court judgment affirming importance of legal certainty in environmental decision-making

“I note and welcome the judgment of the Western Cape High Court in the matter brought by the Stellenbosch Interest Group relating to the Botmaskop development outside Stellenbosch,” Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, said in response to the judgment delivered yesterday.

The Court has dismissed the application and, in doing so, reaffirmed several important principles that are fundamental to good governance and sound environmental administration.

The judgment confirms that environmental authorisations cannot simply be regarded as having lapsed because many years have passed. The Court found that the original environmental authorisation issued in 2003 remained valid because development activities had lawfully commenced within the prescribed period and because the authorisation had never been withdrawn by the competent authority.

The judgment also reinforces the principle of legal certainty. Administrative decisions cannot remain open to challenge indefinitely. Government, investors, communities and all interested parties require certainty that decisions lawfully taken by competent authorities will stand unless they are challenged timeously and set aside by a court.

Thirdly, the Court recognised the importance of finality in administrative decision-making.

“This is essential if South Africa is to create an environment that supports investment, economic growth and job creation while maintaining robust environmental protections,” Minister Bredell said.

Minister Bredell said the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning has a constitutional responsibility to ensure that development takes place in a manner that is environmentally responsible, procedurally fair and legally sound.

This judgment confirms that the department acted within the law and that the processes followed in this matter were lawful and reasonable.

“I also wish to emphasise that public participation remains a cornerstone of environmental governance in the Western Cape. Communities and interested and affected parties have an important role to play in development processes, and their participation strengthens environmental decision-making. However, our legal system also requires that disputes be raised within the prescribed legal frameworks and timeframes,” Minister Bredell said.

“The Western Cape Government remains committed to balancing environmental protection with sustainable economic development. Responsible investment and development are essential if we are to grow our economy, create jobs and improve the quality of life of our residents.

“I wish to thank the officials of the department and all legal representatives involved in defending this matter over an extended period. Their professionalism and commitment to lawful administration have once again been vindicated by the court,” the Minister said.

Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

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