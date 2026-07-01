President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes an African Union Solidarity visit to Democratic Republic of Congo, 2 Jul

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Pandemic, Preparedness, Prevention and Response (PPPR), will on Thursday, 02 July 2026, undertake an African Union solidarity visit to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The high-level solidarity visit aims to engage with His Excellency President Felix Tshisekedi and demonstrate the African Union’s collective support for the Government and the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo in response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

The mission will provide high-level political stewardship to strengthen a coordinated continental response to the Ebola outbreak, reinforce regional collaboration and cross-border preparedness, and mobilize political, technical, and financial commitments from African Union Member States and Partners. These efforts are intended to support outbreak containment, strengthen public health systems, and enhance resilience against future public health emergencies.

The African Union PPPR Champion provides political leadership and oversight of the continental Ebola response, promotes solidarity with affected countries and frontline responders, and leads efforts to replenish the African Epidemic Fund. Over 100 million dollars has been pledged by AU Member states, and the Champion plays a key role in sustaining political commitment and ensuring these pledges are translated into funding.

Globally, countries and partners have pledged over U$910 million towards the Ebola response. South Africa has committed U$13,5 million as announced by President Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

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