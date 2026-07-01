Minister Ronald Lamola host Polish Deputy Prime Minister and for bilateral talks

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will host the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Radoslaw Sikorski, on Thursday, 02 July 2026 in Pretoria.

The meeting represents the first ministerial-level engagement between South Africa and Poland in several years and follows a bilateral meeting between Minister Lamola and Minister Sikorski on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in 2026.

This meeting provides an important opportunity to consolidate the bilateral relationship between South Africa and Poland, reactivate outstanding instruments, most notably the long-overdue inaugural session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC), and exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual concern.

Minister Lamola will address a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 July 2026

Time: 09:00 for 09:30

Venue: OR Tambo Building, Pretoria

Media RSVPs: Ms Babalwa Mavuso,

Email: mavusob@dirco.gov.za

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