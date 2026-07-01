Presidency conducts swearing-in ceremony of new Ministers and Deputy Ministers, 1 Jul
The Presidency invites members of the media to the Swearing-in Ceremony of the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers, which will take place this afternoon, Wednesday, 1 July 2026, in Pretoria.
The Swearing-in Ceremony will take place as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Time: 15:30, media to arrive at 14:00
Venue: Media Centre, Union Buildings, Pretoria
Members of the media wishing to cover the ceremony should send their details to Patience@presidency.gov.za or 083 376 9468.
The proceedings will also be live-streamed on all PresidencyZA social media platforms.
Enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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