Agriculture hosts Agricultural Economics, Innovation, and Food Security symposium, 3 Jul

The Department of Agriculture and the University of Limpopo host a groundbreaking Symposium on Agricultural Economics, Innovation, and Food Security

The Department of Agriculture (DoA), in partnership with the University of Limpopo, invites members of the media to attend a groundbreaking symposium focused on advancing agricultural economics in South Africa under the theme, “Transforming Agriculture through Economic Innovation, Sustainability, and Youth Participation”. This event brings together 60 third-year BSc Agricultural Economics students, academic staff, policymakers, and industry professionals for a day of knowledge sharing, professional development, and networking.

This symposium aligns with national priorities to strengthen skills development, promote food security, and foster economic growth through agriculture. Media representatives are encouraged to attend and cover this important event, which aims to inspire the next generation of agricultural economists and innovators.

Details of the symposium:

Date: 03 July 2026

Venue: Agricultural Research Council, VIMP Roodeplaat Campus, Roodeplaat, Pretoria

Time: 08:00–13:30

To RSVP, please contact: Matsepo Malatswane on 066 084 6355 or MatsepoM@nda.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communication

Cell: 063 623 3012

Email: Moses.Rannditsheni@nda.gov.za

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