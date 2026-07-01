Minister Ronald Lamola hosts first ministerial-level engagement between South Africa and Poland, 2 Jul
Minister Lamola to host Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for bilateral talks
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will host the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Radoslaw Sikorski, on Thursday, 2 July 2026, in Pretoria.
The meeting represents the first ministerial-level engagement between South Africa and Poland in several years and follows a bilateral meeting between Minister Lamola and Minister Sikorski on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in 2026.
This meeting provides an important opportunity to consolidate the bilateral relationship between South Africa and Poland, reactivate outstanding instruments, most notably the long-overdue inaugural session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC), and exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual concern.
Minister Lamola will address a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 2 July 2026
Time: 9h00 for 9h30
Venue: OR Tambo Building, Pretoria
Media RSVPs: Ms Babalwa Mavuso, mavusob@dirco.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.