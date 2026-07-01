Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale visit Mpumalanga and Lebombo border post following a national protest, 02 July

The Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale, and his entourage will on Thursday, 02 July 2026, visit the Lebombo Border Post in Mpumalanga following the peaceful 30 June National Protest and the repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister will be briefed by the Provincial Management of the SAPS in Mpumalanga and Border Management Authority about the outcome of the National Protest in the province and the status of the Repatriation Centre.

Members of the media are invited to cover the visit as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 July 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Lebombo Border Post, Komatipoort, Mpumalanga

Enquiries:

Mr Moeti Mmusi (DCSSL)

Cell: 079 291 0664 /

Cell: 084 411 3372

Brigadier Donald Mdhluli (SAPS) 082 608 6540 & Colonel Mavela Masondo -

Cell: 071 353 6955

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