Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, attends the Unilever TVET Cook-Off Challenge Grand Finale,02 July
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Thursday, 2 July 2026, attend the Unilever TVET Cook Off Challenge Grand Finale in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
The Unilever TVET Cook Off Challenge is an initiative aimed at empowering
students from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges by providing a platform to showcase their culinary skills, promote innovation in the hospitality sector, and strengthen partnerships between industry and institutions of higher learning.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 2 July 2026
Time: 08h30
Venue: nilever La Lucia Ridge Ground Floor HUB
Enquiries,
Mandisa Mbhele
Cell: 082 580 2213
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