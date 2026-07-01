Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, attends the Unilever TVET Cook-Off Challenge Grand Finale,02 July

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Thursday, 2 July 2026, attend the Unilever TVET Cook Off Challenge Grand Finale in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Unilever TVET Cook Off Challenge is an initiative aimed at empowering

students from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges by providing a platform to showcase their culinary skills, promote innovation in the hospitality sector, and strengthen partnerships between industry and institutions of higher learning.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 2 July 2026

Time: 08h30

Venue: nilever La Lucia Ridge Ground Floor HUB

Enquiries,

Mandisa Mbhele

Cell: 082 580 2213