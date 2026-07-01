Public Service Commission releases the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin, 1 Jul
The Public Service Commission (PSC) invites members of the media to a press briefing for the release of the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin, covering the period 1 April to 30 June 2026.
This Bulletin serves as a platform to keep stakeholders, including the public and public servants, updated on progress in advancing efficiency and effectiveness within the Public Service.
The latest edition will highlight:
- The importance of functional government accommodation in service delivery;
- Enhancing executive recruitment to build a capable, values-driven public sector;
- Strengthening South Africa’s whistleblower culture;
- Empowering youth to contribute to an ethical and developmental state;
- Addressing the non-payment of suppliers; and
- A review of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 March 2026.
Media is invited to cover the briefing as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Time: 10:00 to 11:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
The media briefing will be live-streamed on the PSC Facebook page and government social media pages.
RSVP and enquiries:
Zodwa Mtsweni
Cell: 076 554 8890
National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701
#GovZAUpdates
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