Public Service Commission releases the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin, 1 Jul

The Public Service Commission (PSC) invites members of the media to a press briefing for the release of the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin, covering the period 1 April to 30 June 2026.

This Bulletin serves as a platform to keep stakeholders, including the public and public servants, updated on progress in advancing efficiency and effectiveness within the Public Service.

The latest edition will highlight:

The importance of functional government accommodation in service delivery;

Enhancing executive recruitment to build a capable, values-driven public sector;

Strengthening South Africa’s whistleblower culture;

Empowering youth to contribute to an ethical and developmental state;

Addressing the non-payment of suppliers; and

A review of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 March 2026.

Media is invited to cover the briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Time: 10:00 to 11:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

The media briefing will be live-streamed on the PSC Facebook page and government social media pages.

RSVP and enquiries:

Zodwa Mtsweni

Cell: 076 554 8890

National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701

#GovZAUpdates