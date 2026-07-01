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Public Service Commission releases the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin, 1 Jul

The Public Service Commission (PSC) invites members of the media to a press briefing for the release of the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin, covering the period 1 April to 30 June 2026.

This Bulletin serves as a platform to keep stakeholders, including the public and public servants, updated on progress in advancing efficiency and effectiveness within the Public Service.

The latest edition will highlight:

  • The importance of functional government accommodation in service delivery;
  • Enhancing executive recruitment to build a capable, values-driven public sector;
  • Strengthening South Africa’s whistleblower culture;
  • Empowering youth to contribute to an ethical and developmental state;
  • Addressing the non-payment of suppliers; and
  • A review of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 March 2026.

Media is invited to cover the briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Time: 10:00 to 11:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

The media briefing will be live-streamed on the PSC Facebook page and government social media pages.

RSVP and enquiries:
Zodwa Mtsweni
Cell: 076 554 8890

National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701

#GovZAUpdates

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Public Service Commission releases the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin, 1 Jul

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