Parliament Ad Hoc Committee on Mkhwanazi allegations deliberates on preliminary report, 1 Jul

Parliament, Tuesday, 30 June 2026 – The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is expected to meet tomorrow to deliberate on its draft preliminary committee report.

The meeting will be held in Parliament. Committee documents can be found on the Parliament website.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Ground Floor, Good Hope Building

Parliamentary committees are open to the media and the public.

Journalists wishing to cover these meetings, including receiving links to virtual meetings, should send their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi at mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communication Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared.

Journalists must send these requests using their official email addresses. Private emails will not be accepted.

Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV, DStv Channel 408, via livestream on Parliament’s YouTube channel and X page.

Enquiries:

Ms Rajaa Azzakani

Cell: 081 703 9542

E-mail: razzakani@parliament.gov.za

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