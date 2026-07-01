South African Human Rights Commission convenes second leg of National Investigative Hearing into food systems of South Africa, 6 to 10 Jul

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will convene the second leg of the National Investigative Hearing into South Africa’s Food Systems from 6 to 10 July 2026.

The first phase of the hearings was held in March 2026, during which the Commission received evidence from a range of stakeholders, including civil society organisations and government institutions.

A consistent theme emerging from these proceedings was the need to further interrogate the structure of the food system, particularly market concentration and the role of private sector actors in shaping access to food, affordability and nutritional outcomes.

The Commission has thus determined that additional hearings are necessary to receive evidence from key stakeholders in the private sector across the food value chain, including input suppliers and agribusinesses, farmers, food processors and manufacturers, retailers and distributors, as well as industry associations and lobby groups.

Their participation will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the structural, economic and policy factors that influence access to food in South Africa.

The National Investigative Hearing was initiated in response to complaints received by the Commission, together with findings from its monitoring work, which revealed growing concerns regarding the lack of access to adequate food.

The inquiry is grounded in section 27(1)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which guarantees that everyone has the right to have access to sufficient food.

Despite this constitutional guarantee, millions of people in South Africa continue to experience hunger and food insecurity.

Children remain particularly vulnerable, with many suffering from malnutrition and stunting, while preventable hunger continues to result in avoidable loss of life.

This is especially concerning given that South Africa possesses the agricultural capacity and food resources necessary to feed its entire population.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the proceedings as follows:

Date: 6 to 10 July 2026

Venue: Details regarding the venue will be communicated in due course

Programme: 2nd Leg – SAHRC Food Inquiry 2026

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