County Executive Ken Jenkins Kicks Off July 4th Weekend With Summer Safety Reminders As Dangerous Heat Arrives

County officials urge residents to stay safe, stay cool and celebrate responsibly as heat indices are expected to reach 100+ degrees during the holiday week.

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Summer fun was officially under way in Westchester County, but with a prolonged stretch of dangerous heat and humidity forecast throughout the July 4th holiday week, County officials urged residents to make safety their top priority. Against the backdrop of one of Westchester's favorite warm-weather destinations, Playland Pool, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, Parks, Recreation and Conservation Acting Commissioner Peter Tartaglia, Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler, Emergency Services Commissioner Susan Spear and Lt. Edward Reich of the Department of Public Safety kicked off the July 4th weekend by sharing important tips to help residents celebrate safely, stay cool and avoid heat-related illness while enjoying everything summer has to offer.

Jenkins said: “Summer is one of the best times to be in Westchester County. From our parks and pools, to community festivals and neighborhood gatherings, there are countless opportunities to make memories with family and friends. As you enjoy everything the season has to offer, I encourage everyone to put safety first – whether you’re spending time in the sun, on the water, or enjoying outdoor activities. By making smart choices and looking out for one another, we can ensure that this summer is a season filled with fun, celebration and unforgettable moments for all the right reasons.”

Westchester County pools and beaches will remain open an extra hour on Wednesday and Thursday, July 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with last entry at 7 p.m., to help residents stay cool during the heatwave.

Jenkins said: “The safety of our residents is of utmost importance and we want to provide as many options to stay cool during the upcoming heatwave. We hope residents and visitors will take advantage of our pools and beaches to keep cool, stay active and enjoy the outdoors safely.”

Tartaglia said: “The safety of our visitors remains our top priority as we welcome the public to our pools and beaches this summer. Our trained lifeguards and staff work hard every day to maintain a safe environment and we ask all guests to follow the safety rules, supervise children and cooperate with staff so everyone can enjoy a fun and memorable summer.”

Amler said: “As parents and guardians, it is our job to keep our children safe. Make sure children apply sunscreen outdoors and reapply it often, especially after they swim. When they’re busy playing, the heat can catch up with children, so insist they drink lots of water and take breaks in the shade. Never leave a child or pet in a closed car, and never leave children alone or out of view in or around water – even for a second. Protect yourself too: if possible, avoid the midday sun, wear a hat and sunglasses and apply sunscreen a half-hour before you go outdoors.”

Spear said: “As we celebrate America’s 250th this year, and enjoy summer outdoor activities, a few simple tips can keep kids, adults, and family pets safe. We urge you to be mindful of fire safety considerations for barbeques, grills, and campfires. But if you do experience an emergency, call 911 for assistance. And if you haven’t already, please teach your kids when and how to dial 911. Those simple steps save lives.”

Raynor said: “The July 4 holiday weekend generally brings an increase in traffic on the parkways we patrol and a surge of visitors to the County’s parks, pools and recreational facilities. In response, the Westchester County Police will deploy additional uniformed Patrol officers and Emergency Service Unit officers to the parkways and throughout the Parks system. We will also be conducting enhanced DWI enforcement to keep our roadways safe. We also anticipate an increase in recreational boating traffic over the holiday weekend. The County Police Marine Unit will be conducting patrols on the Hudson River and Long Island Sound. We remind boaters that it is illegal to operate a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs just as it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle while impaired.”

Beat the heat at Playland Pool and Beach in Rye, Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains, Sprain Ridge Pool and The Brook Tibbetts in Yonkers and Wilson’s Wave Pool in Mt. Vernon. Admission fees apply; parking fees at Playland, Glen Island and Tibbetts. Proof of Westchester County residency at Glen Island and all pools except Playland.

One of Westchester County’s most anticipated summer traditions, Fourth of July fireworks at Playland Park, are scheduled for Saturday, July 4 at 9 p.m. For Playland’s full schedule, hours, tickets and season passes, visit playlandpark.org. Season passes are only available to purchase online.

Water Safety Tips:

Watch this Westchester County Video for a refresher on swim safety.

Read the full Westchester County 2026 Pool and Beach schedule here.

When outdoor plans include a pool, beach or lake, it is especially important to designate an adult to watch over children.

Remain within an arm’s reach of infants and toddlers.

Floats, inner tubes, water wings and pool noodles are no substitute for adult supervision.

Sun Tips:

Dermatologists recommend a minimum SPF of 30 to effectively avoid sunburn. While SPF 15 blocks about 93% of UVB rays, SPF 30 blocks approximately 97%.

Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion

Wear a hat and sunglasses to avoid the midday sun

Apply repellents to avoid mosquito bites

Cooking Tips:

For a safe cookout, hotdogs and chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, ground beef to 160 degrees and pork to 150 degrees.

Barbecue with an NSF certified thermometer.

Salads that contain mayonnaise or eggs such as macaroni salad, potato salad and coleslaw should be kept on ice in a cooler until it’s time to eat.

Fire Safety Tips: Backyard BBQ Grills and Campfires:

Keep grills away from the house, deck railings, out from under eaves and away from overhanging branches

Keep campfires away from tents, shrubs and branches

Keep a 3-foot safe zone around the grills and campfires for kids and pets

Clean your grill after each use

Put out campfires completely before you leave the area

Fireworks: