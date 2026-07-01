MARILYN EXPOSED, The New Off-Broadway Murder Mystery Musical, Opens at the historic Actors Temple Theater in NYC

With Romy Hansen as Marilyn

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARILYN EXPOSED, a bold new musical, explores the public mythology and private complexity of Marilyn Monroe — an empowered woman the world often saw, and still sees, as little more than a sex symbol.

The musical opens with Marilyn’s sudden death, and her life is explored as it becomes a detective’s investigation into the cause. MARILYN EXPOSED offers a provocative reexamination of Monroe’s achievements, struggles, and relationships, including some that involve people who are possible persons of interest in her death.

“Through music, movement, and dramatic storytelling, we move beyond the caricatures to explore Monroe’s intelligence and drive as an artist, entrepreneur, and woman navigating fame, power, and personal reinvention,” said playwright Cornell Christianson, who also coproduced with lead producer John Lant.

Added Lant, "We're inviting audiences to reconsider the woman behind the image, and the cultural forces — and people — who shaped the story of her life, and her death. Our production is based on eyewitness accounts.”

MARILYN EXPOSED is directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran CB Murray. Music & lyrics are by Broadway composers Norman Thalheimer and Beth Lawrence. Music direction is by Erich Rausch. Casting is by Tamra Pica Casting. Costume design is by Amanda Scanze.

Set and projection design by Ruihan Huang, with AV design by Spyridon Prekas. Samantha Stone is production stage manager.

The musical stars Romy Hansen as Marilyn Monroe, and features Aidan Babbitt, Braden Andrew, Collin McConnell, Craig M. Cartwright, Daniel Robert Burns, Daniel Rubinson, Emily Rose Phelan, Jeyna Lynn Gonzales, Logan Durrah Broadnax, Sara Jane Beneke, and Shannon Compton.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS

Cornell Christianson is an award-winning playwright whose Off-Broadway credits include IT CAME FROM BEYOND and WICKED CITY BLUES. His years of research as an investigative journalist and author of historical books inform the claims made in this musical, including the evidence that Marilyn Monroe was murdered.

John Lant is a veteran award-winning producer, director, and designer with decades of experience spanning Off-Broadway, film, television, and live performance productions since 1979.

The musical plays every Mondays at 7:30 PM , and the run time is approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission

Tickets available through Telecharge: https://www.telecharge.com/Marilyn-Exposed-Tickets

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