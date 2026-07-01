Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 7% CAGR Forecast

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The Business Research Company’s Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advancements in diagnostic technology and a rising burden of lung diseases. This market is set to continue expanding as medical professionals increasingly adopt minimally invasive techniques for pulmonary diagnosis and treatment. Let’s explore the market’s size, key drivers, leading regions, and future prospects.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market

The market for endobronchial ultrasound biopsy has demonstrated strong growth, with its size increasing from $0.66 billion in 2025 to an estimated $0.71 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This expansion over the past years is largely attributed to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, wider use of minimally invasive diagnostic techniques, growth in hospital bronchoscopy facilities, technological improvements in ultrasound-guided biopsy, and greater awareness about the importance of early thoracic disease diagnosis.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $0.93 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.0%. Factors behind this forecasted growth include rising demand for precise pulmonary diagnostic tools, growing preference for single-use biopsy devices, deployment of AI-enhanced bronchoscopy imaging, increased investment in cancer diagnostics infrastructure, and more frequent use of outpatient biopsy procedures.

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Understanding Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy as a Procedure

Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is a minimally invasive technique that employs a bronchoscope equipped with an integrated ultrasound probe to visualize areas inside and around the airways. This real-time imaging allows clinicians to accurately collect tissue samples from lymph nodes or masses within the chest, aiding in diagnosis. The procedure improves diagnostic accuracy for lung diseases and mediastinal conditions while reducing the need for more invasive surgical biopsies.

First Key Factor Boosting Market Expansion: Rising Lung Cancer Cases

A major driver stimulating the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market is the growing incidence of lung cancer. This disease involves uncontrolled malignant cell growth in lung tissue that can invade adjacent areas or spread to other parts of the body. Factors such as increased smoking rates and environmental exposures contribute to this rising prevalence. The biopsy technique supports accurate sampling of lung and mediastinal tissues in a minimally invasive manner, facilitating precise diagnosis, staging, and treatment planning, which ultimately enhances patient care.

For example, in March 2026, Cancer Research UK reported that for women in the UK, the European age-standardized incidence of lung cancer is projected to increase by 2% from 75.8 to 77.6 cases per 100,000 women annually between 2024–2026 and 2038–2040. This upward trend in lung cancer cases is therefore a critical factor driving demand for endobronchial ultrasound biopsy technologies.

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Second Key Factor Contributing to Market Growth: Technological Innovations and Awareness

Another important influence on market growth is the advancement in biopsy technologies and increasing awareness around early diagnosis of thoracic diseases. Innovations like AI-powered bronchoscopy imaging systems and single-use biopsy devices are making procedures safer, more precise, and increasingly accessible. Additionally, expanding screening programs for lung cancer and enhanced diagnostic infrastructure investments support this market’s development.

Geographical Insights: Leading Regions in the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the coming years due to increasing healthcare spending, expanding medical facilities, and rising disease prevalence.

The market overview covers key global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of worldwide market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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