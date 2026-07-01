Cooling Centers to Open Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4

Westminster, MD, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 – Due to the anticipated high temperatures and excessive heat, Carroll County Department of Citizen Services and the Carroll County Public Library will activate cooling centers around the county.

Unless otherwise noted, residents who are vulnerable to extreme heat and do not have adequate shelter are encouraged to seek relief from the heat between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2, at the following locations:

Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy

North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg

Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown

Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster

Residents can also cool off at any branch of the Carroll County Public Library System during regular business hours: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, Thursday, July 2, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg

Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mt. Airy

North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown

Westminster Branch, 50 East Main Street, Westminster

Additionally, the following community organizations will be operating cooling centers:

Human Services Programs of Carroll County’s Adult Only Shelter, located at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD, 21157, will be operating as a cooling center Wednesday, July 1, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please call (410) 386-6679 for more information.

Access to air conditioning and water fountains will be available, if needed, at all of the cooling centers.

Carroll County Emergency Management offers the following safety tips for when temperatures and humidity are high:

· Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day.

· Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

· Eat less protein and more fruit and vegetables and drink plenty of water.

· Stay in air-conditioned buildings or rooms and limit time outside if possible.

· Additional places you can go to cool down in Carroll County include stores, malls, restaurants, churches, movie theaters, and homes of friends and family.

For additional information, visit the Carroll County Health Department website at: https://health.maryland.gov/carroll/Pages/Extreme-Weather.aspx