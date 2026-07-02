Aviation Technology Expands with Launch of Aviation Technology Interiors During 25th Anniversary Year

Strategic acquisition creates a turnkey aircraft interiors division and delivers one-stop solution for maintenance, inspections, & premium cabin refurbishments

The launch of Aviation Technology Interiors is more than an expansion—it delivers greater value by combining premium aircraft interiors with trusted maintenance and inspection services.” — Kelly Boyer, President - Aviation Technology

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Technology , a trusted provider of aircraft maintenance, inspections, and aviation support services for the business aviation industry, today announced the official launch of Aviation Technology Interiors , a new dedicated aircraft interiors division created through the acquisition of a fully operational turnkey interiors facility located at Anderson Municipal Airport (AID) in Anderson, Indiana. The expansion marks one of the most significant milestones in Aviation Technology’s history and serves as the company’s flagship growth initiative during its 25th Anniversary year, reinforcing its long-term commitment to delivering comprehensive aviation solutions while enhancing customer convenience, quality, and operational efficiency. For larger inspections, maintenance events, or heavy maintenance projects, Aviation Technology can coordinate interior refurbishment work alongside maintenance at its headquarters located at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). This dual-location model allows customers to maximize maintenance downtime by completing multiple projects simultaneously, improving operational efficiency and reducing time out of service.The launch of Aviation Technology Interiors also expands the company’s geographic footprint into the Indianapolis market, strengthens regional service capabilities, and supports continued investment in skilled aviation careers and economic growth.Through this strategic acquisition, Aviation Technology significantly expands beyond traditional maintenance and inspection services to offer a full suite of premium aircraft interior capabilities for business aircraft operators, corporate flight departments, charter providers, fleet operators, and private aircraft owners.The newly launched Aviation Technology Interiors operates from a 10,000-square-foot specialized facility designed specifically for aircraft refurbishment and customization. The acquisition included the complete turnkey business, including production equipment, specialized tooling, woodworking facilities, a dedicated paint booth for aircraft interior component refinishing, finishing equipment, inventory, and all operational assets necessary to begin servicing customers immediately.Rather than building an interiors division from the ground up, Aviation Technology strategically acquired an established operation with proven infrastructure and an experienced team already in place—allowing the company to accelerate market entry and deliver immediate customer value.Leading the division is General Manager Gary Lykins, an accomplished aircraft interiors professional with 19 years of industry experience. Joining Lykins is a highly skilled team of interior specialists bringing nearly 50 years of combined aircraft interiors expertise. Together, the team offers deep experience across every aspect of aircraft cabin refurbishment, including complete interior transformations, custom upholstery, cabinetry, wood veneer, interior restoration, and bespoke cabin customization tailored to business aviation customers.Gary will oversee all day-to-day operations for Aviation Technology Interiors, including project management, quality assurance, customer experience, workflow execution, and the continued growth of the division while collaborating closely with Aviation Technology’s maintenance and customer support teams.“As we celebrate Aviation Technology’s 25th Anniversary, there’s no better way to honor our history than by investing in our future,” said Kelly Boyer , President of Aviation Technology. “The launch of Aviation Technology Interiors represents much more than an expansion—it’s a commitment to delivering greater value to our customers. By combining world-class aircraft interiors with the maintenance and inspection services we’ve built our reputation on for the past 25 years, we’re creating a true one-stop aviation solution focused on quality, efficiency, and minimizing aircraft downtime. We’re excited to welcome Gary and his experienced team to the Aviation Technology family and look forward to serving our customers in an even greater capacity for years to come.”Aviation Technology Interiors offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including:-Complete aircraft interior refurbishments-Custom aircraft upholstery-Seat refurbishment and recovering-Carpet replacement-Sidewall and headliner replacement-Cabinet refinishing and repair-Custom wood veneer and cabinetry-Interior plastics repair and refinishing-Aircraft interior component refinishing-Window reveal restoration-Interior modernization and customization projects-Interior repairs completed during scheduled maintenance events-Pre-purchase cosmetic refurbishmentsThe addition of these capabilities addresses a growing industry need for streamlined project execution. Aircraft owners and operators frequently coordinate maintenance events and interior upgrades through multiple vendors, creating scheduling challenges, communication gaps, increased logistics, and extended aircraft downtime.By integrating interiors into its service portfolio, Aviation Technology enables customers to complete inspections, maintenance, avionics upgrades, and cabin refurbishments under one trusted organization.This creates significant customer advantages, including:-A true one-stop solution for maintenance and interiors-Reduced aircraft downtime by combining projects into one maintenance event-Improved scheduling and coordination-One dedicated project management team-One point of contact from start to finish-Greater quality control through in-house oversight-Faster turnaround times-Simplified communication and project executionFor 25 years, Aviation Technology has evolved alongside the needs of business aviation, continuously expanding its capabilities to better serve customers. The launch of Aviation Technology Interiors represents the company’s next chapter—transforming Aviation Technology into a more comprehensive aircraft services provider focused on delivering a seamless experience from inspection to interior completion.This strategic expansion underscores Aviation Technology’s continued investment in its customers, its people, and the future of business aviation.About Aviation TechnologyFor 25 years, Aviation Technology has provided trusted aircraft maintenance, inspections, repairs, and aviation support services to the business aviation industry. Known for its commitment to quality, responsiveness, and customer service, Aviation Technology helps aircraft owners and operators maximize aircraft availability while minimizing downtime. With the launch of Aviation Technology Interiors, the company continues to expand its capabilities to deliver more comprehensive aviation solutions under one trusted brand.For More Information contactmarketing@aviationtec.comGeneral Manager, Jake Springston Direct 724-561-6688 / Office 502-361-7130

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