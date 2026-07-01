Broome County Landfill Holiday Hours for Independence Day 2026
(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The Broome County Landfill will have modified operating hours in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
On Friday, July 3, the landfill will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The landfill will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
Residents and commercial haulers are encouraged to plan accordingly and adjust disposal schedules to accommodate the holiday hours.
The Broome County Division of Solid Waste wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day holiday.
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