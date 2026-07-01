Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,252 in the last 365 days.

Broome County Landfill Holiday Hours for Independence Day 2026

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The Broome County Landfill will have modified operating hours in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

On Friday, July 3, the landfill will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

The landfill will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

Residents and commercial haulers are encouraged to plan accordingly and adjust disposal schedules to accommodate the holiday hours.

The Broome County Division of Solid Waste wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day holiday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Broome County Landfill Holiday Hours for Independence Day 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.