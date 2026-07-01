Bridge Inspection Scheduled for CR 48 Bridge Between Vestal & Endicott

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The Broome County Department of Public Works, in coordination with the New York State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, will begin a comprehensive inspection of the County Route 48 truss bridge connecting the Town of Vestal and the Village of Endicott.

The inspection is scheduled to take place July 6-10 and July 13-17, 2026, and is part of the planning process for a major bridge rehabilitation project currently scheduled for design and bidding in 2026-2027, with construction anticipated to begin in 2028.

During the inspection, motorists should expect daily lane closures with alternating one-way traffic across the bridge. Significant traffic delays are anticipated, and drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time or seek alternate routes whenever possible.

Additional information regarding the rehabilitation project will be shared during a public information meeting anticipated to take place in early 2027.