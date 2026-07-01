Embodied Carbon Tracking For Infrastructure Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 20% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Embodied Carbon Tracking For Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing importance of sustainability in construction has brought embodied carbon tracking for infrastructure into sharper focus. As governments and industries aim to reduce their environmental impact, this market is gaining momentum, driven by technological advances and stricter regulations. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, major players, and regional outlook to understand how this sector is evolving.

Current Market Size and Future Growth Projections for Embodied Carbon Tracking for Infrastructure

The embodied carbon tracking for infrastructure market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $0.97 billion in 2025 to $1.16 billion in 2026, marking a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. This historical growth is fueled by an increasing emphasis on cutting greenhouse gas emissions in construction, wider adoption of sustainable building certifications, a surge in global infrastructure projects, stricter governmental environmental regulations, and a growing reliance on digital tools for construction planning and monitoring.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain its rapid pace, reaching $2.39 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 20.0%. Factors driving this forecast include heightened investments in net zero infrastructure initiatives, the rising use of AI-powered carbon analytics, expanded deployment of IoT-enabled environmental monitoring systems, growth in cloud-based sustainability reporting, and greater integration of carbon tracking with Building Information Modeling (BIM) platforms. Key trends anticipated over this period involve broader adoption of life cycle assessment (LCA) based carbon tracking, increasing demand for real-time carbon monitoring on infrastructure projects, growth of cloud-enabled carbon management solutions, expansion of carbon footprint verification and auditing services, and a stronger preference for low-carbon materials and sustainable infrastructure design.

Understanding Embodied Carbon Tracking in Infrastructure Projects

Embodied carbon tracking for infrastructure involves measuring and monitoring total greenhouse gas emissions throughout the lifecycle of infrastructure projects—including material sourcing, construction, maintenance, and end-of-life phases. This process allows stakeholders to better understand the carbon footprint of their projects and make informed decisions to reduce environmental impact through sustainable design, material choices, and construction methods.

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Key Drivers Accelerating Embodied Carbon Tracking Market Expansion

One of the primary forces propelling the embodied carbon tracking market is the widespread adoption of green building standards and certifications. These formal guidelines and rating systems assess and recognize buildings that prioritize reduced environmental impact, improved energy and resource efficiency, and better occupant health and sustainability. Increasing environmental concerns are encouraging developers to embrace these standards, which ultimately help lower carbon emissions, optimize energy use, conserve natural resources, and promote healthier built environments.

Embodied carbon tracking plays a crucial role in this process by enabling precise measurement and reduction of lifecycle emissions. This capability supports compliance with green building criteria and facilitates the achievement of sustainability certifications. For example, in July 2024, the Green Building Council reported that over 46,000 residential projects were certified under the LEED green building rating system that year—following nearly a 5% rise in new LEED residential project registrations in 2023. This growing embrace of green certifications is directly driving demand for embodied carbon tracking solutions.

Regional Market Highlights with Focus on Fastest Growing Areas

In 2025, Europe emerged as the largest regional market for embodied carbon tracking in infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa—offering a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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