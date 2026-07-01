Stage 7 Entertainment Launches Epic Film JOSHUA Now Streaming Exclusively on Premiere House Cinema

An inspiring cinematic journey of faith, courage, leadership, and overcoming impossible odds arrives for audiences nationwide.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stage 7 Entertainment proudly announces the official launch of its powerful new biblical epic, JOSHUA , now streaming exclusively on Premiere House Cinema . Inspired by the biblical books of Exodus and Joshua, the film brings one of Scripture’s most legendary leaders to life through emotionally rich storytelling, cinematic intensity, and a message of unwavering faith in the face of adversity.Following a successful premiere earlier this year, JOSHUA is now available for audiences across the country to experience from the comfort of their homes. The film follows Joshua’s extraordinary journey after the death of Moses as he rises to lead the children of Israel into the Promised Land while confronting impossible battles, overwhelming enemies, and the heavy responsibility of destiny.Produced by Oklahoma-based independent studio Stage 7 Entertainment, the film reflects the company’s commitment to creating meaningful, entertainment that inspires, empowers, and captivates audiences around the world.Written by Gay Willis, Mary Boyles, and Michael Boyles, JOSHUA masterfully blends biblical authenticity with compelling cinematic storytelling. The collaboration between Executive Producers Mary Boyles and Gay F. Willis has resulted in a project that not only entertains but also delivers a deeply personal and transformative message about perseverance, healing, faith, and purpose.“Joshua is a story of courage, faith, leadership, and trusting God’s promises, even when the obstacles seem impossible,” said Mary Boyles, Executive Producer. “We are excited to make this film available to audiences everywhere through Premiere House Cinema.”For Executive Producer and writer Gay F. Willis, the story of Joshua resonates on a profoundly personal level. Known for courageously documenting her cancer journey and advocating for survivors of domestic violence through her book The Making of a Woman: How I Overcame Domestic Violence, Willis has spent years inspiring others through transparency, resilience, and faith. Her real-life experiences of overcoming pain, fear, and adversity helped shape the emotional heartbeat of the film, reinforcing its message that even in life’s greatest battles, faith can lead people forward.“Joshua’s story is one of faith, courage, and obedience,” Willis shared. “We wanted to bring that journey to life in a way that feels epic, immersive, and meaningful for audiences today.”Mary Boyles also brought decades of creative expertise and passion to the project. With more than 18 years of experience as a filmmaker, producer, playwright, and video editor, Boyles has dedicated her career to using modern technology and storytelling to create impactful films across multiple genres. Her vision for creating stories that entertain while leaving a lasting emotional and spiritual impact aligns seamlessly with the powerful themes presented throughout JOSHUA.Together, this dynamic duo has created more than a film — they have delivered a cinematic experience rooted in hope, leadership, endurance, and the power of trusting God through uncertain seasons. Their teamwork and shared commitment to purposeful storytelling continue to make a significant impact within the independent film industry.From the crossing of the Jordan River to the miraculous fall of Jericho, JOSHUA immerses viewers into a breathtaking retelling of biblical history while reminding modern audiences that courage and faith remain timeless.About Stage 7 EntertainmentStage 7 Entertainment is an Oklahoma-based independent film studio dedicated to producing inspiring, faith-based, and family-friendly films that combine compelling storytelling with innovative filmmaking. The company’s growing slate includes biblical epics, dramas, science fiction, and television projects designed for audiences worldwide.Now StreamingJOSHUA is now streaming exclusively at Premiere House Cinema.Press ContactMary BoylesExecutive ProducerStage 7 Entertainment, LLC833-315-2061info@stage7entertainmentllc.com

JOSHUA - Official Trailer

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