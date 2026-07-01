Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Prepares to Enforce Virginia’s New Laws

RICHMOND, Va. -- Starting today, the Office of the Attorney General will be empowered with new enforcement authority by a slate of new laws. Attorney General Jay Jones is prepared to use these powers to continue working on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth.

“When I am out in communities across the Commonwealth, I consistently hear the same refrain – Virginians are looking to their leaders to keep their communities safe, combat the cost crisis, and fight back against the alarming federal overreach threatening our rights,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “These new laws give my office new authority to address these issues head on. I look forward to working with state and local leaders to deliver meaningful change for our communities.”

Creating a Safer Commonwealth

HB21/SB72 Firearm Industry Accountability: The OAG will have the authority to hold firearm industry members who violate the standards of conduct accountable. Thank you, Del. Dan Helmer and Sen. Jennifer Caroll Foy.

HB 308/SB 620 Vape Enforcement Act: The Vape Enforcement Act will enable the OAG to keep vapes out of the hands of children and illegal products off the shelf. The OAG has received new resources to maintain the liquid nicotine and vapor product registry and conduct inspections to root out illegal products and maintain compliance. Thank you, Sen. Adam Ebbin, Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, and Del. Patrick Hope.

HB360 Kratom Consumer Protections: This bill prohibits the sale of kratom products to individuals under 21 and sets labeling and storage requirements for retailers. Thank you, Del. Josh Cole.

Safeguarding Fundamental Rights

HB6/SB596 Right to Contraception: Patients, providers, and the OAG can commence civil action against anyone who infringes on their right to obtain or engage in contraception. Thank you, Del. Cia Price and Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy.

HB238 Wage Theft Protections: Creates stronger defenses against and accountability for wage theft, worker misclassification, minimum wage, and overtime violations. Thank you, Del. Alfonso Lopez.

Protecting Consumers

HB1022/SB493 Click-to-Cancel: Virginians will be able to cancel services just as easily as they signed up for them, and the OAG will be able to pursue violations through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act (VCPA). Thank you, Del. Atoosa Reaser and Sen. Stella Pekarsky.

HB1272 Notario Fraud: The OAG will have the authority to take on notario fraud, a scam that targets Spanish-speaking communities. Thank you, Del. Jackie Glass.

SB388 Consumer Geolocation Data Protection: The sale of a Virginian’s precise geolocation information is illegal in the Commonwealth and the OAG will be able to enforce violations through the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act. Thank you, Sen. Russet Perry.

HB 1439/SB 823 Solar Consumer Protection: This law strengthens consumer protections for residential solar systems by setting contract and mandatory disclosure requirements. Consumers must be informed of performance guarantees, payment details, and other information about solar systems, and companies which violate the bill are subject to civil penalties. Thank you Del. Irene Shin and Sen. Lamont Bagby.

Published on: July 1, 2026

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