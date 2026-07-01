FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2026

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project honors 17 graduates at 13th graduation ceremony

BALTIMORE, Md. – On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the District Court in Baltimore City celebrated the graduation of 17 participants who successfully completed the District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP), which now has more than 300 graduates from 13 graduation ceremonies. Baltimore City District Court Judges Nicole Pastore and Ana Hernandez presided the program.

Judge Pastore founded the program in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration.

“Congratulations to each of the graduates on their accomplishment. I also thank Judge Pastore, Judge Hernandez, the program and justice partners, and the coordinators and case managers who administer this important program,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “The Re-Entry program is an opportunity for individuals to be connected to resources, support, and employment, while fostering accountability and a pathway to succeed.”

Through DCREP, a judge refers a defendant to one of 17 participating organizations that focus on preparing ex-offenders for the workforce. If the participant successfully completes the organization’s requirements, they receive an agreed-upon incentive. A judge may convert a supervised probation to an unsupervised probation, waive probation fees, or even end the defendant’s probation early. In addition, defendants who may have been sentenced to a minimal amount of jail time may have the chance to participate in DCREP in lieu of jail time.

“Amazing people are graduating from the District Court Re-Entry Program, and they are not allowing their cases, nor their past, to define their bright futures,” said Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore. “The program is about more than punishment for a crime. It is about a second chance, an opportunity to grow, and to believe in making positive changes for individuals and families.”

Senator Cory V. McCray, representative for Baltimore City’s 45th district, served as the keynote speaker. Senator McCray’s message emphasized the importance of accountability and strong support systems.

“Everyone’s story deserves more than one chapter. The Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project is a powerful reminder that when we pair accountability with opportunity, we create pathways that can change the trajectory of lives, families, and ultimately our community,” said Senator Cory V. McCray.

“I am proud of the work that Judge Pastore and her team are doing to facilitate the District Court Re-Entry Program, which benefits the participants and the community,” said Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer. “Judge Ana Hernandez has joined the effort and provided a tremendous amount of coordination and support, along with the dedicated staff, which works tirelessly to help people turn their lives around. The participants are just as dedicated and hardworking, making this a very successful and model program.”

Through the Re-Entry Project’s partnerships, participants have earned certifications in a variety of careers, including healthcare, hospitality, home improvement, culinary, cybersecurity, education, solar panel installation, lead paint removal, apartment maintenance, and electrical apprenticeships. One of the program’s main goals is to reduce recidivism by helping participants learn workforce skills.

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Photos courtesy of Tevin Washington.

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