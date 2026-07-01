Awaken180° Weightloss Surpasses 1 Million Pounds Lost

Awaken180° Weightloss celebrates helping clients lose 1 million pounds through personalized nutrition and coaching, and without weight loss medications.

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awaken180° Weightloss, a personalized nutrition and weight loss company, announced today that its clients have collectively lost more than 1 million pounds — a milestone that underscores the company's mission to help people achieve lasting health through one-on-one coaching, structured nutrition, and sustainable lifestyle change.

Since opening its doors, Awaken180° has helped more than 26,000 clients transform their health without calorie counting, complicated meal plans, or weight loss medications. Instead, the company pairs each client with a dedicated team of coaches who build an individualized plan combining nutrition education, accountability, and long-term support designed to help clients maintain their results for life.

"Crossing one million pounds lost isn't just about a number," said Paige Lopez, Founder and CEO of Awaken180° Weightloss. "It's one million pounds of joint pain relieved, medications reduced, confidence restored, energy regained, and lives changed. Every pound represents someone's decision to invest in themselves and build a healthier future."

Unlike programs built around short-term results, Awaken180° focuses on habits that hold up in everyday life. Coaches and nutritionists personalize each plan to the client's goals, preferences, and lifestyle, and stay engaged well past the initial weight-loss phase.

"Our success comes from treating every client as an individual," Lopez added. "There's no one-size-fits-all solution. Our coaches meet people where they are, provide accountability, and help them navigate the challenges that come with changing lifelong habits."

Awaken180° has grown to serve clients both virtually and across multiple locations, building a reputation for high client satisfaction and measurable results. They are known for being the long-term solution to weight loss, offering free maintenance support for life to every client.

The one-million-pound milestone reflects the dedication of Awaken180°'s coaching team — and the commitment of every client who took the first step toward better health.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we're even more excited about what's ahead," Lopez said. "One million pounds is an incredible achievement — but we're just getting started."



About Awaken180° Weightloss

Awaken180° Weightloss is a personalized nutrition and weight loss company based in Newton, Massachusetts. Through individualized meal plans, one-on-one coaching, educational support, and long-term maintenance guidance, Awaken180° has helped more than 26,000 clients achieve healthier lifestyles and has now surpassed 1 million pounds lost. The company serves clients both in person and virtually throughout the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.