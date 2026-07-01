Provide feedback on clinical practice guidelines in joint patient focus groups: substance use disorder on July 17

Living with a substance use disorder can present serious challenges. If you’ve been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, the Defense Health Agency and Veterans Health Administration would like to hear your perspective on your treatment journey. Together, they’re hosting a virtual focus group on Friday, July 17 at 1 p.m. ET. This focus group offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences with diagnosis and treatment. It’s open to active duty service members and veterans.

This initiative aims to learn directly from patients. These discussions help shape clinical practice guidelines for treatment across military and veteran communities.

“Patient perspectives are extremely valuable when creating and updating guidelines for substance use disorder treatment,” explained Lynn M. Young, BSN, RN, CIC, Nurse Administrative Coordinator, Office of Evidence-Based Practice, at the Defense Health Agency. “Your story can help ensure these guidelines reflect patient experiences and contribute to improved patient outcomes.”

The focus group needs nine volunteers. It lasts about two hours. Participants will give feedback on a new clinical practice guideline.

The deadline to register is Monday, July 6 at 5 p.m. ET.

Requirements

You can join if:

You’re an active duty service member or a veteran.

Your doctor diagnosed you with a substance use disorder.

You’re at least 18 years old.

You get most of your care for this condition in the Military Health System.

What you’ll do

During the virtual session, you’ll:

Discuss your experiences in a small group led by a facilitator

Provide answers to key questions from the facilitator

Review and comment on the final draft of the treatment guidelines

Note: Your personally identifiable information won’t be in the guideline. All focus group discussions are confidential.

How to register

Email the Defense Health Agency CPG Group mailbox at mailto:dha.ncr.medical-affairs.mbx.cqi-cpg@health.mil. Please include the focus group topic in your subject line. Soon, another clinical practice guideline on lower back pain will be updated. DHA will make another announcement once the date and time have been set for a patient focus group. You can join more than one focus group. But you must sign up for each one separately. Watch the TRICARE Newsroom for dates and sign-up deadlines for upcoming focus groups.