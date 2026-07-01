Marine shares his story of ‘extraordinary’ care received at Walter Reed

By Bernard S. Little Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Hospital Communications

“My name is Master Gunnery Sgt. Carlton S. Dorris IV, and I am an active-duty United States Marine currently under the care of Dr. Charles Miller in the neurosurgery department at Walter Reed. I am writing to you not because I was asked to, and not because it is easy to put this into words, but because of what Dr. Miller has done for me, and what he continues to do, deserves to be known. I believe his story is exactly the kind of story you exist to tell.”

So begins an email sent to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Hospital Communications department.

Dorris wrote the email about U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Charles Miller, chief of neurosurgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), and these are the Marine's words.

“I have been diagnosed with two simultaneous, rare, and independently serious conditions -- Moyamoya disease and systemic sarcoidosis -- both active, both rare, at the same time. To understand what that means, consider this: Moyamoya disease affects roughly one in every 1.1 million Americans. It is a progressive narrowing of the arteries at the base of the brain, and it is the kind of diagnosis that stops a room."

“Systemic sarcoidosis –- an inflammatory disease that can infiltrate organs throughout the body -- affects between 11 and 34 individuals per 100,000 people, depending on background. Each condition alone represents a significant medical challenge. Together, simultaneously active in a single patient, the medical literature documents only a handful of cases worldwide - two or three published reports in the entire history of medicine where a Moyamoya-like vasculopathy has been associated with sarcoidosis."

“I am not a statistic. But if I were, I would be a nearly unprecedented one.”

Dorris added that Miller “did not flinch” in his care.

“When most clinicians might have been overwhelmed by the complexity of what I was presenting, he leaned in. He took the time to understand not just the neurological dimensions of my case, but the way these two conditions interact with and complicate each other - a puzzle with almost no roadmap in the literature to guide him.”

“He has navigated that complexity with a level of precision, patience, and genuine investment in my outcome that I did not expect and will never forget. He treats me as a whole person, not a difficult case. He treats me as a Marine who still has a mission to complete, and he has made it possible for me to keep serving,” Dorris stated.

“I am still in uniform despite carrying two of the rarest conditions in medicine simultaneously, and I continue to show up because Dr. Miller has given me the clinical foundation and the confidence to do so. The care he provides is not routine. It is extraordinary. And it is happening right here at Walter Reed, under the quiet professionalism that defines this institution - the kind that rarely makes headlines because the people delivering it are too focused on the work to seek the spotlight.”

Dorris stated that Miller is “what excellence looks like in military medicine. His dedication to a case as complex and unprecedented as mine reflects everything this medical center stands for. The patients he serves cannot always speak for themselves. I can, and I am.”

For his part, Miller explained that he was inspired to pursue a medical career early.

“I lost my mother to brain cancer when I was 13 years old. That early loss inspired me to become a doctor, but it was not until I was a medical school student rotating in the neurosurgery service that I found my calling," Miller shared. "The anatomical complexity and mystery of the underlying function of the of the central nervous system, in addition to the lives of the patients and families we work with inspired me to pursue neurosurgery. I can't think of a more rewarding profession where you get to solve complex problems, and the result is a meaningful impact on an individual’s life.”

In addition to specializing in neurological surgery, Miller has also trained in vascular neurosurgery and skull base neurosurgery. "I treat all vascular lesions including aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and strokes. I also treat complex brain tumors including astrocytomas, meningiomas, schwannomas, and pituitary tumors, but my favorite part of the job is when my patients return to my clinic for their post-op visits with smiles on their faces.”

Such is the case with Dorris.

“My outlook is better because of Dr. Miller and his team. [They made] the difference in how my children, wife, and I cope with Moyamoya. His skill, calm confidence, and the way he takes the time to explain every step have turned a terrifying diagnosis into something we can face head-on.

“The entire team around him is exceptional. They treat me like a person, not just a patient, and that support makes a life-changing experience easier to live with every day. As for the sarcoidosis, my prognosis is still active in the lymph nodes and lungs, [and] we are working on getting it into remission.”

Dorris also praised Miller for his bedside manner.

“He listens, he explains, and it’s obvious that he genuinely cares. That kind of presence and compassion, on top of his technical expertise, has made an incredibly hard, life‑changing diagnosis much easier to face. Plus, he likes golf, and baseball, and so do I, and it's good to talk about something different [from the] medical jargon all the time,” Dorris added.

“A positive patient experience starts before the patient enters my office,” Miller explained. “Their interaction with the healthcare system, their ability to obtain timely clinic appointments, and their interaction with our front desk staff all affect how they perceive me as their physician. While I can’t control everything leading up to our interaction, I can make sure that everything afterwards runs efficiently. That is why I value a team-based approach to any healthcare decision.”

“The role of the military neurosurgeon is to treat and maintain the fighting force,” Miller continued. “It is also to provide world-class care to those who serve and sacrifice themselves for our country. It is an honor to take care of our fighting force and humbling when you meet people like Master Gunnery Sgt. Dorris. Success is defined by the patient, not the doctor.”