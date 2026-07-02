Henrico, VA Home Sells $460K Over Asking After Home Staging By Jsquared

The Power Of Home Staging In Richmond VA Luxury Primary Bedroom-staged by Jsquared Interior Staging & Design Laura Peery Team | Steele Group Sothebys International Realty | Grace Michaelson -Laura Peery- Elizabeth Smalley Luxury kitchen staged by Jsquared Interior Staging & Design Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

Steele Group Sotheby's agents Laura Peery & Liz Smalley credit Jsquared's pre-listing design consult for a 51% over-asking sale in Henrico's College Hills.

Jsquared has become an integral part of my listing strategy—not an afterthought.” — Laura Peery, The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henrico, Virginia Home Sells for $460,000 Over Asking Price Following Pre-Listing Design Consultation and Staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design Real estate agents Laura Peery and Liz Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty credit a staging-first strategy, including a pre-listing design consultation, for driving a bidding outcome well above list price on Gardiner Road in Henrico's College Hills neighborhood.A 1954-built brick ranch on Gardiner Road in Henrico's College Hills neighborhood closed on April 27, 2026, for $1,355,000, more than 51 percent above its $895,000 list price. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 509 Gardiner Road was listed by Laura Peery and Liz Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.According to Jsquared, the result began well before the "For Sale" sign went into the yard. Before the listing photos were scheduled, the Jsquared design team walked the property with the sellers and their agents for a pre-listing design consultation, a step the company builds into every listing it stages. The consultation identifies which finishes, paint colors, and minor updates are likely to influence buyer perception and offers before a home is marketed, rather than after it has already sat on the market.At 509 Gardiner Road, that process shaped decisions on wall colors, lighting, and furniture placement throughout the home's eat-in kitchen, sunroom, and primary suite, presenting the 2,530-square-foot layout in a way intended to read as move-in ready to prospective buyers. The home, located near Bandy Field, the University of Richmond, and the Ridge Top Racquet Club, and zoned for Tuckahoe Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle, and Freeman High School, drew a sale price roughly $460,000 above its original asking price."A design consultation before a home ever hits the market lets us fix small things that cost sellers money later, whether that's a paint color that fights the natural light or furniture that makes a room feel smaller than it is," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "The Gardiner Road result is the kind of outcome that consultation is designed to produce. It's not about adding furniture to an empty house. It's about giving buyers a reason to see themselves living there from the first walkthrough.""Working with the right team makes all the difference," Peery said. "Jsquared has become an integral part of my listing strategy, not an afterthought. Their design expertise consistently helps present every home at its highest potential, creating stronger first impressions, generating more buyer interest, and ultimately delivering a greater return on investment for my clients.""Beyond the financial impact, the entire process is seamless, organized, and professional," Smalley said. "My sellers feel confident knowing they are working with experts who understand how to position a home for today's market, which helps reduce stress during an already emotional time. Partnering with Jsquared allows me to provide a higher level of service from start to finish, resulting in happier clients, stronger sales outcomes, and an exceptional overall selling experience."Jsquared has built its business around this consult-first model across the Richmond area, working with real estate agents and homeowners on staging strategy for both occupied and vacant properties, including a dedicated luxury staging division for higher-end listings. The company has been recognized by industry groups including the International Association of Home Staging Professionals and the Home Staging and Redesign Alliance for its luxury and vacant-home staging work.The sale of 509 Gardiner Road adds to a growing list of Richmond-area properties where Jsquared's design consultation and staging process has been tied to sales above asking price, a trend the company says reflects the broader value of design planning at the start of a listing rather than as an afterthought.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company offering home staging, luxury home staging, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design services throughout the greater Richmond area. The company's process begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by staging designed to help properties sell faster and for a higher price. More information is available at jsquaredrva.com.About The Steele Group Sotheby's International RealtyThe Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty is a Richmond, Virginia-based residential real estate brokerage affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty network, serving buyers and sellers throughout the greater Richmond metropolitan area.

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