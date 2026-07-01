The Blue Grass Army Depot Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

RICHMOND, Ky., June 25, 2026 — The Blue Grass Army Depot conducted a change of command ceremony on June 25, as Col. Carlos G. Wandembergh assumed command from the retiring Col. Samual W. Morgan III, in a time-honored Army tradition recognizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility.

The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command, who highlighted the critical role of BGAD in supporting the Army’s Organic Industrial Base and sustaining combat readiness through the production, maintenance, modernization, and delivery of essential capabilities to Soldiers around the world.

“Since 1941, BGAD has supported every major conflict from World War II to today, said Shirley. “The depot embodies the sustainment, logistics, and readiness that define our Army’s legacy. Under Col. Morgan’s command, BGAD strengthened Army readiness in significant ways,” added Shirley. “He and his team forged major defense industry partnerships, driving modernizations [at BGAD] that led to BGAD being selected to produce a critical 155mm round here on U.S. soil.”

BGAD recently changed its chain-of-command. The depot now falls under the Army Sustainment Command’s headquarters, as its previous higher headquarters, the Joint Munition Command, folded into the ASC as part of the Army’s Transformation Initiative.

During the ceremony, the unit colors were passed from Col. Morgan to Maj. Gen. Shirley, and then to Col. Wandembergh, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and the continuation of the depot’s mission.

Under Morgan’s leadership, BGAD achieved significant milestones, including the completion of both the Blue Grass Chemical Activity and Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant’s missions located on the depot, the destruction of all Containerized Weapon Warheads on post, and the start of the BGCAPP facilities’ demolition, to be completed by 2027.

Morgan also led efforts to establish new industries at the depot, as identified in the 2023 Congressional Feasibility Study. Currently, BGAD is developing a new ‘energetics center of excellence’ manufacturing plant, reusing infrastructure from the soon-to-be-demolished BGCAPP chemical destruction site and transitioning that site into a state-of-the-art energetics production facility. Additionally, Morgan’s leadership has the depot planning an ‘automated container manufacturing’ facility to manufacture metal shipping containers, a centralized security center, and a new cargo round mission, which uses an existing BGAD building to fit this new mission. Additionally, BGAD has several small, unmanned aircraft systems (drone) projects in development.

Col. Morgan expressed appreciation for the dedication and professionalism of the workforce, emphasizing that the organization’s success is driven by its civilians, contractors, and partners.

“To the civilian professionals across this command, you are the bedrock of this enterprise. Many of you have dedicated decades of your lives to providing institutional knowledge and continuity that no Soldier rotation can replace,” said Morgan. “Over the past two years, I have watched this team tackle complex logistical challenges, adapt to evolving mission requirements, and maintain an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.”

With Morgan, BGAD’s global operations teams delivered every time, contributing to an extraordinary 93 consecutive months of ‘performance to promise’ with zero misses.

Col. Wandembergh brings 21 years of Army service and experience in logistics and munitions. As the new commander, Wandembergh will lead the BGAD workforce in continuing its mission to provide critical capabilities that strengthen Army readiness and support the warfighter. Additionally, Wandembergh will lead further new industry at the depot, which began development because of the 2023 Congressional Feasibility Study.

“Colonel Wandembergh is uniquely qualified to take command of BGAD and build on the great work of Colonel Morgan and his team,” said Maj. Gen. Shirley. “His career is defined by operational credibility, strategic acumen, and a proven ability to integrate complex logistics across the tactical, operational, and enterprise levels. These qualities make him exceptionally prepared to lead BGAD into its next chapter.”

Wandembergh thanked Maj. Gen. Shirley for the trust and confidence shown by the ASC commander. He also thanked Col. Morgan.

“I want to begin by recognizing Col. Morgan and his wife. Thank you for your leadership, your steady presence, and the tremendous work you’ve accomplished here at BGAD,” said Wandembergh. “You have led this depot with professionalism and purpose, guiding it through a transformational period and setting the conditions for continued success.

BGAD is a vital component of the Army’s Organic Industrial Base, providing conventional munitions services that include receipt, storage, inspection, maintenance, issuance, and demilitarization of munitions in its care. These services enable the Army to remain ready to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats.

“I want to be clear that although today marks a change of command, it is not a change in direction,” said Wandembergh. “The Nation is making historic investments to modernize and expand its Organic Industrial Base, and the Blue Grass Army Depot stands at the center of that effort. The opportunities ahead for BGAD are significant, and the work we do here directly impacts warfighters on the front lines.”

In his final thoughts, Morgan praised the depot’s employees and its Kentucky neighbors.

“Today, we pass the colors to Col. Wandembergh. You are inheriting a world-class team. I have no doubt this enterprise will continue to set the standard,” said Morgan. “I also want to thank the communities around the depot. The relationship between BGAD, the State of Kentucky, and Madison County is a model for how military installations and local communities should operate. Thank you for your enduring support for BGAD commanders and our workforce.”