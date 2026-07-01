Advocacy Trust Expands New York Team with Addition of Eloisa Spirito

Eloisa Spirito, Senior Trust Officer II

New Senior Trust Officer strengthens Advocacy Trust’s Northeast presence and expands support for clients, families, and professional partners

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advocacy Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Eloisa Spirito as Senior Trust Officer II in its New York City office. Since opening its New York office in September 2023, Advocacy Trust has continued to build a local team focused on delivering responsive, relationship-driven trust services.“The continued growth of our New York office is an important part of Advocacy Trust’s broader commitment to meeting clients and referral partners where they are,” said Kate Maloney , President of Advocacy Trust. “Eloisa’s addition strengthens our ability to provide thoughtful, personalized trust administration services across the Northeast while maintaining the high level of care our clients expect from Advocacy Trust.”Eloisa joins Advocacy Trust with more than 20 years of experience in the legal and fiduciary fields, including work involving Supplemental Needs Trusts, guardianship administration, fiduciary services, settlement-related trusts, and Surrogate’s Court proceedings. She is admitted to practice law in New York and New Jersey and holds a Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from New York University.“We are delighted to welcome Eloisa to the New York-based Advocacy Trust team,” said Sinead Fitzsimons , Senior Trust Manager in New York. “Eloisa’s extensive knowledge and experience in trust administration, in addition to her exceptional client service and empathetic approach to her clients’ needs, make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her presence allows Advocacy Trust to continue expanding our support for clients, families, and professional partners throughout the Northeast."

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