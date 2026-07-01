Capitol & Community Updates: Protecting Voting Rights, Brining More Jobs to the State, and More

Last week, I hosted a press conference alongside fellow Democratic lawmakers to call for action on the reintroduction of the Michigan Voting Rights Act. This legislation, House Bills 5969–5972, and counterpart Senate Bills 961–964, would help ensure every eligible Michigander can fully exercise their right to vote.

Across the country, voting rights protections are under threat. Lawmakers in several states have advanced policies and district maps that reduce the political influence of Black and other minority communities. With federal voting rights protections weakened, Michigan has a responsibility to protect equal access to the ballot and ensure voters can elect representatives of their choice.

The Michigan Voting Rights Act would strengthen Michigan’s election protections, expand voter accessibility and ensure local election officials comply with state law. Specifically, the legislation would:

Prohibit voter denial, dilution, and suppression and create legal remedies for violations.

Establish a nonpartisan and transparent voting rights institute and database to provide centralized research, training, and public information on voting systems and election administration.

Expand language access requirements for election-related materials to ensure all Michiganders have equal access to the voting process.

Strengthen and clarify protections for voters with disabilities and voters who require assistance casting a ballot.

Every eligible Michigander deserves a democracy that works for them. Protecting the right to vote is essential to fair representation, accountable government and the ability of every community to have its voice heard and counted.

The Michigan Voting Rights Act affirms that Black, Brown, and other historically marginalized communities must not be discriminated against for exercising their right to vote. It is difficult to emphasize how important this is. Voting is the means by which people participate in the decisions that govern their lives. It shapes how schools are funded, how housing is developed, and how healthcare is delivered. The right to vote without discrimination must be protected.