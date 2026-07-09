Driving Market Momentum: Bobbi Coffey and Austin Zhao Secure IBBA Chairman’s Circle Award

Transworld advisors Bobbi Coffey and Austin Zhao earn the IBBA's elite Chairman's Circle Award for closing $3M+ in business transactions in 2025.

Austin and Bobbi are incredible assets to our firm and true advocates for the business owners they represent. We are immensely proud of the seamless transitions they have orchestrated for our clients.” — Steve Merritt, Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobbi Coffey, MCBI, CM&AP, M&AMI, and Austin Zhao, CVA, CBI, BCA, CM&AP, M&AMI, of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, have been honored with the distinguished Chairman's Circle Award by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA).The awards were presented at the 2026 IBBA Annual Conference held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The IBBA is the world's largest professional trade association for Business Brokers and M&A Advisors.The Chairman’s Circle Award recognizes elite business brokerage professionals who are driving significant momentum in the market. It is presented to individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals amounting to $3 million and above in total purchase price during the 2025 calendar year. Bobbi Coffey and Austin Zhao achieved this benchmark through their successful facilitation of major transactions in the South and West Texas business community."Austin and Bobbi are incredible assets to our firm and true advocates for the business owners they represent," said Steve Merritt, President of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming. "Navigating multi-million dollar transactions requires strategic finesse, deep market knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional service. We are immensely proud of their hard work and the seamless transitions they have orchestrated for our clients."Emily Bowler, Executive Director of the IBBA, commended the award recipients for their vital role in the economy."The professionals recognized through the IBBA's Member Excellence Awards program represent the highest standards of our profession," Bowler noted. "Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to helping business owners successfully transition their businesses have a lasting impact on entrepreneurs, employees, families, and communities. We are proud to recognize Bobbi Coffey and Austin Zhao for this outstanding achievement and their contributions to the business brokerage industry."Award recipients are recognized based on verified business transactions completed during the previous calendar year.For more information about Bobbi Coffey, Austin Zhao, and Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, visit www.tworldswtx.com , call (281) 769-4277, or email infoswtx@tworld.com.About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerages to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sales specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)Founded in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members worldwide, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international non-profit association operating exclusively for people and firms engaged in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions. The IBBA provides education, conferences, professional designations, networking opportunities, and resources to support the business brokerage profession and the successful transfer of business ownership. For more information, visit www.ibba.org

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