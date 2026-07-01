Chief Justice Calls Jury Service a Cornerstone of the American Judicial System

Outlined in the Declaration of Independence and later guaranteed as a right in the Constitution, jury service stands as one of the cornerstones of the American justice system. A new video featuring California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero welcomes individuals fulfilling their jury service and honors 250 years of jurors who have answered the call throughout our nation’s history.

“Jury service is more than a civic duty—it is a privilege and a responsibility that ensures fairness and equality under the law,” says Chief Justice Guerrero. “When you serve as a juror, you uphold the promise that justice is not decided by government alone, but by the people.”

The video is also available on the California Courts website at courts.ca.gov/courts/jury-service.

Making the Jury System Better for Jurors

In addition to Juror Appreciation Week celebrated annually in May, the California courts show their appreciation for jurors all year round. Learn more about recent statewide initiatives to improve jury service in California.

Additional Anniversary Video From California Supreme Court Justices

In addition to the Chief Justice’s message about jury service, for this 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Chief Justice and associate justices of the California Supreme Court reflect more generally on the importance of justice and the rule of law as embodied in the United States and California constitutions. Learn more about the court’s recognition of the anniversary and see that video on the California Courts Newsroom.