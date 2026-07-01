Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand

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The Business Research Company’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic health record (EHR) market has been rapidly evolving, driven by growing digitization in healthcare and the increasing need for streamlined patient data management. As healthcare providers move toward more integrated and accessible patient information systems, the EHR market is set to experience significant growth and transformation in the coming years. Here’s a detailed overview of the market’s size, key growth factors, regional insights, and the driving forces behind this expansion.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Electronic Health Record Market

The size of the electronic health record market has shown strong momentum recently. It is anticipated to rise from $31.12 billion in 2025 to $32.96 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by several factors, including reliance on paper-based medical records, early efforts by hospitals to digitize their systems, regulatory efforts to standardize patient data, increased adoption of hospital information systems, and a rising demand for centralized patient history tracking.

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Looking ahead, the EHR market is expected to expand further, reaching $41.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. The forecasted growth is supported by the increasing deployment of cloud-based EHR platforms, broader adoption of AI-powered clinical documentation tools, stricter regulations around healthcare interoperability, the integration of telehealth and remote patient care services, and stronger cybersecurity measures for safeguarding patient data. Some notable trends predicted to influence the market include the expansion of interoperable health information exchanges, patient-centered digital record access platforms, real-time clinical decision support systems, mobile EHR applications, and the use of blockchain technology to ensure medical data integrity.

Understanding Electronic Health Records and Their Role

An electronic health record (EHR) is essentially a digital copy of a patient’s full medical history, which healthcare providers maintain over time. It contains critical information such as diagnoses, prescriptions, treatment plans, immunization records, allergies, lab results, and medical imaging. Designed for easy sharing across various healthcare settings, EHRs enhance care coordination by providing comprehensive and up-to-date patient data whenever needed.

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Key Drivers Boosting the Electronic Health Record Market

One of the primary factors propelling growth in the EHR market is the increasing demand for digital health records. These electronic records store, manage, and securely share patient health information across healthcare systems, improving the efficiency and coordination of care. The rising adoption of digital health records stems from their ability to provide quick, seamless access to vital medical data, thereby enhancing patient outcomes.

Electronic health record systems play a crucial role by offering the infrastructure necessary to host and synchronize these digital records across multiple healthcare providers. For example, in February 2026, the Victorian Department of Health in Australia reported that about 6.12 million individuals in Victoria had an active My Health Record, contributing to a total of 24.7 million active records nationwide. This widespread uptake of digital health records is a key factor driving the expansion of the EHR market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the electronic health record market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis spans several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global EHR adoption and growth trends.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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