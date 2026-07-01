Phoenix Dental Agency Launches New Educational Resource for Dentists Considering PPO Reduction

Phoenix Dental Agency

Free Webinar Helps Practice Owners Build Patient Demand, Protect Profitability, and Create a More Valuable Revenue Mix

Building patient demand before reducing PPO dependence allows doctors to make strategic decisions instead of reactive ones.” — Phoneix Dental Agency Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As reimbursement pressures continue to mount and insurance write-offs consume larger portions of practice revenue, Phoenix Dental Agency has launched a new educational webinar designed to help dentists prepare for life beyond PPO dependence.Hosted by Phoenix Dental Agency Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen, “ The PPO Toll : How to Build Patient Demand Without Dental Insurance Marketing” gives practice owners a framework for strengthening patient demand before making changes to their insurance participation strategy.The webinar addresses one of the most common fears dentists face when considering a transition away from PPOs: what happens if my patients leave?Rather than encouraging doctors to immediately drop insurance participation, the webinar focuses on building the systems, communication strategies, and patient relationships necessary to create a more stable and profitable revenue model.“Many practices assume that reducing PPO participation automatically means accepting fewer patients or taking on more risk,” says Hansen. “In reality, the practices that navigate these transitions successfully prepare for change long before they make it. Building patient demand before reducing PPO dependence allows doctors to make strategic decisions instead of reactive ones.”During the webinar, Hansen outlines the operational, communication, and marketing systems practices should evaluate before making significant insurance participation decisions.“The practices that navigate PPO transitions successfully usually have strong communication systems, a clear patient experience, and marketing that reinforces the value of the care they provide,” Hansen says.Drawing on more than a decade of experience in dental office management and marketing strategy, Hansen helps practices develop authentic patient demand through stronger internal communication, clearer messaging, and marketing that reflects the true value of the care they provide. The PPO Toll: How to Build Patient Demand Without Dental Insurance Marketing is available on demand and can be accessed free of charge by dental practice owners and leadership teams.To view the webinar, visit: https://phoenixdentalagency.com/ppo-toll/

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