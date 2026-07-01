MVD Community Connections enters year 5 of giving back

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division charitable team known as MVD Community Connections began the fifth year of giving back to Arizona communities.

This team of MVD employees formed this volunteer group in June of 2022 to organize collection events within MVD offices across the state. Each event focuses on a different need within the community.

Giving back is a great way to feel connected to the community, and that’s exactly what the MVD Community Connections team was founded on. These events are strictly for ADOT employees to participate in or donate to as they wish.

Just this past month MVD collected several hundred cases of water bottles and delivered them to several different community organizations in the Valley and Tucson areas.

The larger events over the last four years have collected school supplies for students and teachers to kick off the new school year, water bottles to help local shelters during the extreme heat of Arizona summers, and food and toy drives to brighten the holiday seasons for families less fortunate.

The newest tradition that the team participates in is a ‘Pop Tab Challenge’ throughout the entire year. Each aluminum can tab that is collected goes to support the Ronald McDonald Houses in Arizona in providing families a place close to the hospital where their child is receiving care to rest and recharge to remain strong for their child, interact with families going through similar experiences, and enjoy home-cooked meals.

So far in just the past two years the team has collected nearly 900 pounds of aluminum tabs that are recycled and turned into monetary support for the three different houses in Arizona.

MVD Community Connections is an effort to provide MVD employees an outlet to positively impact our communities that we all live and work in. Collected items go directly to organizations within the community of each MVD location.

As the effort enters the fifth year, the team will look for new and needed ways to give back and continue to bring positive energy to the communities across Arizona.