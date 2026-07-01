Personal Care Ingredients Market Driven by Rising Consumer Spending & Growing Demand for Premium Personal Care Products

Personal Care ingredient Market Growing Demand

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global personal care ingredients market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes, improving living standards, and increasing consumer purchasing power. Growing awareness of personal hygiene, skincare, and wellness, along with continuous product innovation, is further accelerating market expansion.According to Allied Market Research, the global personal care ingredients market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.Market Overview:-Key Market Drivers:- Rising disposable income and stronger consumer purchasing power.- Improving standards of living across developing and developed economies.- Growing demand for premium skincare, cosmetics, and personal hygiene products.- Continuous innovation in skincare formulations and ingredient technologies.- Increasing health and wellness awareness among consumers.Market Challenges:- Despite positive market prospects, growth may be restrained by concerns regarding the side effects associated with chemical-based personal care ingredients, prompting manufacturers to invest in safer and naturally derived alternatives.Segment Insights:-By Source:- Synthetic ingredients accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global market revenue in 2021 and are expected to maintain their leading position through 2031 due to their widespread use and cost efficiency.- Meanwhile, the natural ingredients segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1%, reflecting growing consumer preference for clean-label, sustainable, and naturally sourced formulations.By Application:- The skin care segment generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, making it the largest application segment.- The toiletries segment is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Other key application areas include industrial haircare, makeup, fragrances, and oral care.By Ingredient Type:- Among ingredient categories, UV absorbers held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global revenue. Their extensive use in sunscreen and skincare formulations continues to drive segment dominance.- The rheology control agents segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.3% through 2031, supported by increasing demand for improved product texture, stability, and performance.Additional ingredient categories covered in the report include:- Emollients- Surfactants- Emulsifiers- Antimicrobials- Hair Fixative Polymers- Conditioning PolymersRegional Analysis:- North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, contributing nearly one-third of the global revenue and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period.- However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.5% by 2031, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing demand for premium personal care products.- The report also provides detailed analysis of Europe and LAMEA, highlighting emerging growth opportunities across these regions.Leading Market Players:Major companies operating in the global personal care ingredients market include:- BASF SE- Croda International Plc- Clariant AG- The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)- Dow Inc.- J.M. Huber Corporation- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.- KCC Corporation (Momentive Performance Materials)- Solvay S.A.- Evonik Industries AGThese companies are actively strengthening their market positions through strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, product innovations, joint ventures, and geographic expansion to meet evolving consumer demands and enhance their global presence.About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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