Richmond District Traffic Alert Correction: Temporary Traffic Signals Go in Service at the Emmaus Church Road and I-64 Interchange in New Kent

Correction: This release corrects the previous update as per the subject line. Traffic will switch to the opposite lane on the Emmaus Church Road overpass at I-64 in New Kent County during the week of July 6.

Traffic will switch to opposite lane on the Emmaus Church Road overpass at the I-64 interchange in New Kent County

New traffic pattern the week of July 6, Motorists should obey the temporary traffic signals

RICHMOND – The temporary signals at the intersection of Route 106 (Emmaus Church Road) and Interstate 64 (I-64) will be switching traffic to the opposite lane during the week of July 6. Motorists should plan accordingly as there may be increased travel times when traveling through the work zone.

As part of the I-64 Gap widening project, the Emmaus Church Road overpass is being replaced. To accommodate this multi-phased bridge replacement project, two temporary traffic signals were installed in summer 2025. The coordinated signals allow for continuous bi-directional single lane traffic across the bridge. The bridge replacement is scheduled to be completed in spring 2027.

Drivers with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices or by calling 511 on your phone.