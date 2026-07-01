2025-2026 Indicator 11: Child Find Data Submission Now Open in ILCD 3.0

Public Districts

Districts may begin reporting 2025-2026 (FFY 2025) Indicator 11: Child Find data in ILCD 3.0 in the Legacy NDE Portal. Data is due by August 31, 2026.

Indicator Description:

Indicator 11 Child Find is the percentage of children ages 3 to 21 evaluated within 60 days of parental consent for initial evaluation or state time frame. Per Nebraska Rule 51 009.04A1, the initial multidisciplinary team evaluation must be completed within 45 school days of receiving parental consent for evaluation. This timeline may not exceed the 60 calendar day timeline, as detailed in the 45 school day vs 60 calendar day Guidance from OSEP.

Indicator 11 Data Reporting Requirements:

For FFY 2025, districts must report all initial evaluations for which eligibility was determined between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

To meet OSEP requirements identified in Nebraska’s Differentiated Monitoring and Support process, all districts are required to submit:

District-level aggregate data in the Indicator 11 data table; and

Student-level data for each initial evaluation using the DISTRICT NAME Indicator 11 Student Tracking Spreadsheet 2025-2026 This spreadsheet is different than the Indicator 11 Student Import Template used last year. A copy of this spreadsheet is also available for download on the ‘Resources’ tab in ILCD 3.0.



Submission Deadline:

All Indicator 11 data must be submitted in ILCD 3.0 by 11:59 pm on August 31, 2026.

Timely, Accurate, and Complete:

Timely, Accurate, and Complete elements in NECounts include both the submission of the Indicator 11 district-level data in the table and the student-level data in the Indicator 11 Student Tracking Spreadsheet 2025-2026.

Use of the District Name Indicator 11 Student Tracking Spreadsheet provided by the OSE is required ; submitting last year’s spreadsheet or a district-created spreadsheet will impact the district’s timely, accurate, and/or complete score for this indicator.

Resources:

The following resources are available to support district reporting:

Questions:

Please contact Christopher Chambers at christopher.chambers@nebraska.gov.