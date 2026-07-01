All We Need Is Love Releases Inspirational Music Project Supporting Mental Health Awareness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestigious Inspirational Entertainment Inc. is pleased to announce the release of All We Need Is Love , a long-awaited inspirational music project created to promote unity, kindness, mental health awareness, and suicide prevention through the universal language of music.Years in the making, All We Need Is Love was developed by a collective of entertainment industry professionals, artists, and community advocates who shared a belief that music can open conversations, soften division, and remind people of their shared humanity. The project was placed on hold after several unexpected delays, including the untimely passing of executive producer and Co-Founder-Surefire Creative Group, Jared Hancock . Now, in honor of his legacy, the creative team has reunited to share the song and its message with audiences around the world.Written by Capitol F.E.M.I. and produced by Vtek, the recording features performances by Bernard M. Walker, Aarion Pace Rhodes, and the acclaimed Virginia State University Gospel Chorale. Executive production was provided by Prestigious Inspirational Entertainment Inc. and the late Jared Hancock, whose vision and dedication helped guide the project from its earliest stages.“This project is about humanity, unity, and reminding people that they matter,” said a representative of Prestigious Inspirational Entertainment Inc. “Through every setback and challenge, the message remained the same: all we truly need is love. Jared believed deeply in the power of music to bring people together, and this release carries that belief forward.”The official music video expands the project’s message through images of hope, compassion, diversity, and human connection. Featuring people from different backgrounds and communities, the video presents love as a universal force that can bridge distance, culture, and experience. The video also includes a special appearance by Emmy Award-winning television anchor and producer Tamani Wooley, whose community-focused work reflects the heart of the project.One of the video’s most meaningful moments features the widely shared sidewalk embrace between toddler best friends Maxwell Hanson and Finnegan McKenna. Originally captured in New York City by Maxwell’s father, Michael Cisneros, the moment became an international symbol of innocence, friendship, acceptance, and hope. Within the context of All We Need Is Love, the embrace serves as a reminder that compassion is often seen most clearly in its simplest form.A portion of the proceeds from All We Need Is Love will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, supporting its work in suicide prevention, mental health education, advocacy, research, and resources for individuals, families, and communities affected by suicide. By connecting music with a broader purpose, the project seeks to encourage open conversations about mental health while helping reduce stigma surrounding those conversations.The release is dedicated to the memory of Jared Hancock, whose compassion and belief in the healing power of creative work continue to inspire the people involved in the project. For the artists and production team, All We Need Is Love is more than a song. It is a message of remembrance, hope, and connection at a time when many people are searching for signs that they are not alone.The official music video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FY0Pey4Nvw About Bernard M. WalkerBernard M. Walker is an American singer, actor, and songwriter born in Newark, New Jersey, and raised in Dinwiddie, Virginia. Recognized for his powerful vocal range and commanding stage presence, Walker brings together influences from gospel, soul, classical, and contemporary music, with gospel remaining the foundation of his artistry.Over the course of his career, Walker has earned several honors, including Most Outstanding Male Vocalist at the National Black Music Caucus Collegiate Choir Competition. He has performed across the United States, Canada, and internationally, with appearances that include the Pope’s Christmas Gala at the Vatican in Rome, Italy. Walker has also contributed to notable recordings and provided background vocals during the 35th season of BET’s Bobby Jones Gospel, performing alongside artists such as Wes Morgan, Zacardi Cortez, and Shirley Murdock.About Aarion Pace RhodesAarion Pace Rhodes is a singer, musician, and worship leader from Atlanta, Georgia, raised in a family with deep roots in music, ministry, and faith. The youngest daughter of gospel legend LaShun Pace, Rhodes has performed nationally and internationally and appeared in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha. Since 2017, she has served as Music Director at New Testament Gospel Church. She has also released her debut single, “Just Wanna Worship,” further establishing her voice as an artist shaped by faith, legacy, and service.About the Virginia State University Gospel ChoraleFounded in 1971, the Virginia State University Gospel Chorale is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading collegiate gospel choirs. Known for its dynamic vocals, polished choreography, and distinguished presentation, the Chorale has performed throughout the United States and internationally, earning recognition for its musical excellence and cultural impact.The Chorale has shared the stage with acclaimed artists and public figures including Michael Bolton, Mary Mary, Tye Tribbett, Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, and Nikki Giovanni. It currently operates under the leadership of Mr. Perry Evans II, Choir Director; Mr. Charles “Chico” Wiley, Musical Director; and Dr. Michael L. Rainey, Ed.D., Business Operations Director.

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