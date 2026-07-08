A Culture of Excellence: Three Transworld Brokers Honored with IBBA Outstanding Producer Awards

Tony Keane, Molly Adames & Katie Holditch earn IBBA's Outstanding Producer Award for exceptional 2025 results.

These awards reflect our brokers' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and results, and we are thrilled to see their hard work celebrated on an international stage.” — Steve Merritt, Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming is proud to announce that three of its leading brokers — Tony Keane, Molly Adames, and Katie Holditch, CBI, CM&AP — have been recognized by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) with the prestigious Outstanding Producer Award.The awards were presented at the 2026 IBBA Annual Conference held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The IBBA is the world's largest professional trade association for Business Brokers and M&A Advisors.The Outstanding Producer Award celebrates business brokerage professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results for their clients. It is awarded to individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals totaling at least $1 million in total purchase price during the 2025 calendar year. Having three brokers achieve this milestone underscores the deep bench of talent and the culture of high performance at Transworld Business Advisors, particularly within the robust South and West Texas markets."Having Tony, Molly, and Katie all recognized as Outstanding Producers is a remarkable achievement for our entire team," said Steve Merritt, President of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming. "These awards reflect our brokers' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and results for our clients. Their expertise in navigating complex transactions ensures that business owners can successfully transition to their next chapter, and we are thrilled to see their hard work celebrated on an international stage."Emily Bowler, Executive Director of the IBBA, congratulated this year's award recipients."The professionals recognized through the IBBA's Member Excellence Awards program represent the highest standards of our profession," Bowler stated. "Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to helping business owners successfully transition their businesses have a lasting impact on entrepreneurs, employees, families, and communities. We are proud to recognize Tony, Molly, and Katie for this outstanding achievement and their contributions to the business brokerage industry."Award recipients are recognized based on verified business transactions completed during the previous calendar year.For more information about Tony Keane, Molly Adames, Katie Holditch, and Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, visit www.tworldswtx.com , call (281) 769-4277, or email infoswtx@tworld.com.About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerages to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sales specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA )Founded in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members worldwide, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international non-profit association operating exclusively for people and firms engaged in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions. The IBBA provides education, conferences, professional designations, networking opportunities, and resources to support the business brokerage profession and the successful transfer of business ownership. For more information, visit www.ibba.org

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