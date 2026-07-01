NEFT Vodka Announces Exclusive Partnership with The Pop-Up Hotel for Britain’s Biggest Motorsport Weekend

NEFT Vodka' Silverstone Spritz

Premium craft vodka brand to elevate hospitality experiences at Britain's biggest motorsport weekend this July.

We're excited to reintroduce guests to NEFT Vodka throughout the weekend and showcase what we believe is the right way to vodka.” — Amanda McLeod, CCO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka – the premium two-ingredient vodka known for its distinctive, eco-conscious barrel packaging – has announced an exclusive partnership with The Pop-Up Hotel for Britain’s biggest motorsport weekend this year.Already a familiar name within the rhythm of modern motorsport hospitality, NEFT Vodka has become synonymous with premium race-weekend experiences, aligning with the venues, audiences and moments that define the sport's global calendar. Through this latest partnership, the brand will play a central role in elevating the guest experience at Silverstone's official accommodation partner, bringing its award-winning vodka, signature serves and immersive hospitality programme to thousands of guests throughout the weekend.As the exclusive vodka partner of The Pop-Up Hotel, NEFT will be integrated throughout the guest experience, from becoming the first-pour vodka across all bars and hospitality spaces to launching The NEFT Bar, a dedicated trackside bar experience at the heart of the venue. Guests will enjoy a curated menu of NEFT signature cocktails, including the Silverstone Spritz, Lavazza Espresso Martini and Hanger Straight Highball, exclusive product gifting, retail opportunities featuring the brand's iconic 100ml barrels and a range of premium hospitality experiences designed to bring together luxury lifestyle, entertainment and motorsport.Beyond the cocktails, NEFT's connection to motorsports will also be on display throughout the weekend. As Official Team Partner of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, the brand will welcome Team Principal Alan Permane to The Pop-Up Hotel for an exclusive meet-and-greet on Friday 3 July, offering guests a unique opportunity to hear from one of Formula 1's key figures as anticipation builds for the race ahead.For NEFT, the partnership represents a natural alignment with a hospitality brand that shares its commitment to craftsmanship, quality and creating memorable experiences.“The race weekend at Silverstone is one of the world’s most iconic sporting events, and The Pop-Up Hotel has established itself as the benchmark for luxury accommodation and hospitality at major events,” said Amanda McLeod, CCO at NEFT Vodka. “From the first cheers of the weekend to the final flag, this partnership brings together two brands that are passionate about quality, experience and doing things differently. We're excited to reintroduce guests to NEFT Vodka throughout the weekend and showcase what we believe is the right way to vodka.”Founded with a mission to elevate standards within the vodka category, NEFT is crafted from mineral-rich mountain spring water sourced from deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient rye grains. With no sugar, additives or unnecessary ingredients, the result is an exceptionally clean and refined vodka that can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in premium cocktails.Packaged in its iconic lightweight metal barrel, NEFT combines premium quality with sustainability through an unbreakable, easily recyclable design that keeps the liquid colder for longer.As thousands of guests flock to Silverstone this July, NEFT Vodka and The Pop-Up Hotel will together deliver a hospitality experience that combines world-class motorsport, luxury accommodation and premium vodka in one celebrated destination.For more details about NEFT Vodka, visit: neftvodka.com/enSip responsibly. Please don’t drink and drive. 18+.ENDSABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

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