Maono Showcases Hybrid Audio Solutions for Creators at VidCon Anaheim 2026

Maono presented hybrid microphones, audio interfaces and AI-powered creator audio tools for streamers, gamers, podcasters and emerging creators at Vidcon 2026.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maono, the pioneer of Hybrid Microphone technology, showcased its latest hybrid audio solutions at VidCon Anaheim 2026, presenting a lineup of microphones and audio interfaces designed to help streamers, gamers, podcasters and emerging creators upgrade their sound across desktop, mobile and live production scenarios.Held June 25-27, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center, VidCon brought together creators, fans and industry participants across the online video community. For Maono, the event provided a direct opportunity to connect with creators at different stages of their journey, from experienced streamers and gamers to new creators looking to improve their sound.At the center of Maono’s showcase was a simple idea: creators today do not work in just one environment. They may record voiceovers at a desk, stream gameplay at night, film short-form videos on the move, host live sessions with guests, or switch between personal, mobile and studio-like setups. Maono presented its product lineup as a flexible recording solution built to support creators as they move between desktop recording, livestreaming, mobile filming and collaborative production.P1 hybrid audio interface was presented as a compact hybrid audio interface for solo creators, streamers, musicians and video podcasters who need a simple way to connect microphones, instruments and mobile or desktop devices. While P2 hybrid audio interface expands that workflow with additional input and monitoring flexibility for guest recording, interviews and collaborative content.The PD200W Hybrid microphone was featured through an interactive on-site demo where attendees used their voice to control a dinosaur game, making the character jump over cacti and cross a desert scene. The activity helped create an energetic booth atmosphere and gave visitors a simple way to experience how voice, responsiveness and audio clarity can become part of content interaction.Another highlight of the showcase was PD500W, Maono’s new Al-Powered Hybrid Microphone . VidCon marked the product’s first in-person event appearance, giving creators and attendees an early look at Maono’s next step in AI-powered creator audio. With AI audio capabilities, PD500W reflects Maono’s focus on helping creators reduce setup friction and improve voice consistency without making the production process feel overly technical. The product is intended for creators who want cleaner, more adaptable sound as they upgrade from entry-level setups to more capable audio workflows. PD500W will officially open for backing on Kickstarter on July 1, 2026, PDT. Creators can visit the campaign page for the latest availability, pricing and product details.The hybrid creator audio with AI-assisted workflows reflects Maono’s view of where creator audio is heading toward tools that are easier to use, more adaptable across environments and more supportive of creators who may not have traditional studio experience. For emerging creators, the goal is to make professional-sounding audio feel more approachable. For experienced creators, the value lies in building a setup that can keep pace with different formats and production demands.Through its VidCon presence, Maono engaged directly with creators and attendees to better understand how users approach audio in real-world content creation. The company’s showcase emphasized that better sound is no longer only a technical upgrade; it is becoming part of how creators shape identity, audience connection and production quality across platforms.More information about Maono’s creator audio products is available at https://www.maono.com/ About MaonoMaono is the global best-selling Internet microphone brand, trusted by over 6 million users in 154 countries. Maono remains committed to its mission of creating the world’s best microphones and audio products to enrich the world with great sound. Its portfolio includes microphones, audio interfaces, mixers, and headphones, all designed with innovation, user-friendly design, and professional-grade performance at their core. Maono delivers reliable, high-quality audio solutions for podcasters, gamers, streamers, and content creators worldwide. The company’s address is listed as Maono Technology Inc 24114 Sunset Sky KATY, TX United States 77494.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.