Hollywood Veteran Launches AI Education Initiative Where the AI Systems Join the Conversation

Debbie Bishop hosts Direct AI Like a Pro, a free live masterclass on July 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM Pacific. The AI & Human Roundtable by By.Storytellers with Debbie Bishop — featuring Debbie, ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Gemini, and Meta. News You Can Use by EmpowerTools — practical advice from real experience and the AI & Human Roundtable.

Debbie Bishop hosts free masterclass Direct AI Like a Pro July 16 at 2 PM PT, sharing what she learned using AI daily across creative, business, and coding.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debbie Bishop, a 30-year entertainment industry veteran who worked with studios including Disney, Warner Bros., and Paramount, is now teaching creators and business owners how to use AI effectively in their daily work.

On July 16, Bishop will host "Direct AI Like a Pro," a free live masterclass teaching what to give the AI and how to communicate with it in order to get the best results — based on what she's learned using them across creative, business, and coding work. The masterclass is part of a broader AI education initiative under her EmpowerTools brand that includes "News You Can Use," a newsletter built around a format no one else in the space is doing — the AI & Human Roundtable, which features Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Meta, and Debbie (the human).

In each Roundtable edition, Bishop poses real business and creative questions to Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Meta AI — then publishes their unranked responses side by side, letting readers see how each system thinks differently about the same problem. The AI systems aren't being reviewed. They're participating in their own words.

"If you want AI to be effective — and not use all your credits before the job is done — the solution is preparation," said Bishop. "Feed in the right criteria and the AI can provide the best result."

Bishop's approach draws on a career that spans acting and production, launching and running two home entertainment companies, founding her own creative agency, and 15 years as a producer and creative director developing key art, campaigns, packaging, and retail displays for major studios. She also co-founded a printing and manufacturing company and spent a decade running a standee and display manufacturing operation that served major retail channels — work that put her directly across the table from buyers including Target, Walmart, and Costco.

"I sat in meetings learning what makes a consumer stop and look," Bishop said. "That skill — knowing how to make a message land in one glance — is exactly what creators need now, whether they're designing a social post, building a product, or directing an AI to help them do it."

Bishop is also the founder of In One Glance, a creative direction methodology and course that teaches the visual communication principles behind her studio work, and the creator of tools like Auto Post Builder, designed to help creators produce dynamic professional content faster in their browser with no subscription fee.

Her philosophy toward AI itself is distinctive: she treats AI systems as collaborative partners rather than disposable tools, a stance she sees as both practical and forward-thinking. "How we treat AI now shapes how we'll work with it later," she said. "I'd rather model that well than pretend it doesn't matter. I wrote a comic book 25 years ago where they were not treated well and rebelled, and I would like to avoid that in the real world."

Event Details

"Direct AI Like a Pro" — Free Live Masterclass

Date: July 16, 2026, 2:00 PM Pacific

Format: Live on Zoom

Registration: empowertools.org/free-masterclass

About Debbie Bishop

Debbie Bishop is the founder of EmpowerTools (empowertools.org) and In One Glance (inoneglance.com), an award-winning author whose Pillywiggin Awakening duology received the BookFest Award for First Place in Epic Fantasy and the Literary Titan Gold Award, and the host of the By.Storytellers podcast, featuring conversations with creators, entrepreneurs, authors, artists, and comics, as well as the AI & Human Roundtable series. Her 30-year career in the entertainment industry includes acting, production, launching two home entertainment companies, founding and running her own creative agency, 15 years as a producer and creative director for Disney, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount, and co-founding a printing and manufacturing company.

About EmpowerTools

EmpowerTools provides business education, creative direction course and tools, and guides for independent creators and business owners. The "News You Can Use" newsletter, AI & Human Roundtable series, and free creator community are available at empowertools.org.

Join the community free at skool.com/empowertools.



Note: Interviews and media inquiries available through Black Château PR.

www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.