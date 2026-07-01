June 6 at 7 p.m. MoDOT closing two lanes on U.S. Route 61/67 from Brandon Wallace Way to 6th/8th St

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Starting Monday, July 6, at 7 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing two lanes (one) northbound and (one) southbound on U.S. Route 61/67 from Brandon Wallace Way to 6th/8th Street.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane. This will allow crews to work on the outside shoulder areas of U.S. Route 61/67.

Crews will close the area to complete drainage work and add a fifth lane in this section of U.S. Route 61/67.

All work is weather permitting.