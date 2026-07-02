McCarthy & Akers Opens New Great Falls Office & Welcomes Anna Freska, Esq.

The new McCarthy & Akers office in Great Falls, Virginia and its merger with attorney Anna Freska, Esq. opens the firm’s trust-based estate planning services to an expanded range of individuals and families in Northern Virginia.

McCarthy & Akers Expands to Great Falls, VA, Opening a New Office on June 1, 2026, and Proudly Welcomes Attorney Anna Freska, Esq. as Of Counsel to the Firm

Opening our doors in Great Falls and joining forces with Anna Freska, Esq. is an exciting next step… we are ready to offer the creative, unique solutions that families need to truly thrive.” — Douglas McCarthy

GREAT FALLS, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys, a dedicated estate planning law firm, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its newest office in Great Falls, Virginia, alongside an exciting expansion of its legal family. On June 1, 2026, the firm proudly opened its doors in the Great Falls Village at 774A Walker Rd, Great Falls, Virginia, marking a significant milestone that is intimately connected to welcoming esteemed attorney Anna Freska, Esq. to the firm as “Of Counsel”.

This new Great Falls location holds special significance: It is the very same office space previously occupied by Anna Freska's law practice. By merging her firm with McCarthy & Akers, PLC, the team is bringing together decades of shared legal insight and dedication. This union provides a seamless, continuous experience for Anna’s current clients while extending McCarthy & Akers’ warm, conversational, and highly personalized estate planning approach to even more families across Northern Virginia.

“For years, it has been my privilege to serve the families of Great Falls from this very office, and joining McCarthy & Akers, PLC is a natural and exciting evolution,” said Anna Freska, Of Counsel. “I am thrilled to merge my practice with a team that shares my deep commitment to personalized, client-first legal care. My clients can expect the same welcoming environment they know and trust, now backed by an expanded team and even greater resources to help them plan for the future with confidence.”

A resident of Great Falls for 25 years, Anna sought an attorney who understands commitment to a community. She turned to Douglas McCarthy, Co-Founder and Partner of McCarthy & Akers, PLC, as the trustworthy estate planning attorney who will carry on the same client-oriented legal services.

“Growing up on a family farm that’s been around for over 180 years taught me the profound importance of laying down deep roots and protecting what you’ve built” said Douglas McCarthy. “Opening our doors in Great Falls and joining forces with Anna Freska is an exciting next step. Anna shares our deep commitment to this community, and together, we are ready to offer the creative, unique solutions that families need to truly thrive.”

Convenience, connection, and top-tier service remain at the core of this expansion. The Great Falls location will allow existing clients in the area to access their legal team more easily, while also opening the door for prospective clients seeking a more personal, partner-like relationship with their attorneys. The firm’s comprehensive services guide individuals through each phase of end-of-life preparation, incapacity planning, and family protection, making sure clients are not left to feel like just a number.

“Estate planning is not just about drafting documents; it’s about providing clarity, confidence, and true peace of mind,” added Matthew Akers, Co-Founder and Partner. “By bringing our comprehensive services to Great Falls and welcoming Anna to our team, we are making it easier for our clients to access the strategic counsel they need. We want everyone who walks through our newly opened doors to feel heard, supported, and ready to tackle the future.”

McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys officially opened the doors at 774A Walker Rd on June 1, 2026. The firm invites the community to reach out at (703) 452-4988 and discover how their dedicated team can help craft a personalized plan that combines rigorous legal strategy with a genuinely warm touch.

About McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys

The lawyers at McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys endeavor to provide exceptional service in their practice areas. Each team member represents you with great care, applying their knowledge and experience to your legal services to accomplish your personal and professional goals. No one lawyer knows everything about all matters of law, however, so our attorneys work closely with each other and take advantage of each other’s strengths. While other law firms may see you as just a number or another case, we take the time to get to know you and understand your legal needs. We will craft a solution that works best for you.

Read the original press release on McCarthy & Akers, PLC’s website: https://mccarthyakers.com/press-releases/mccarthy-akers-opens-new-great-falls-office-welcomes-anna-freska-esq/



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