Peerless Concrete Marks Two Years of Franklin Expansion Franklin, NJ

Peerless Concrete marks two years of expanded Franklin operations, supporting precast concrete manufacturing and retail services in New Jersey.

Peerless Concrete marks two years in Franklin, with Phil Monaco citing quality products, strong service, and innovative solutions.” — Peerless Concrete Products Co.

FRANKLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peerless Concrete announced the continued operation of its expanded manufacturing and retail presence in Franklin Borough, New Jersey, marking two years since the company expanded beyond its original Butler facility. The Franklin location was established to accommodate a growing customer base and provide additional capacity for the development of custom concrete structures . The expansion represents a continuation of the company’s long-standing operations in northern New Jersey.Founded in 1959 by Paul Monaco Sr., Peerless Concrete began by supplying septic tanks and concrete products to the regional market. In 1962, the company acquired the site of its current Butler manufacturing facility and began producing concrete products locally. Leadership of the family-owned business transitioned through successive generations, with Phil Monaco becoming the sole proprietor in 2012. “Our mission extends beyond supplying our customers with the highest quality concrete products to providing outstanding service, customer support, and innovative solutions,” said Phil Monaco, President and CEO of Peerless Concrete.According to the company, the Franklin Borough expansion has provided additional manufacturing and retail capacity while supporting ongoing operations across its product lines, which include septic tanks, manholes, catch basins , grease traps, trench drains, and custom concrete structures. The company stated that the second location has also created opportunities to address evolving project requirements and continue serving residential, commercial, and municipal customers throughout the region.For more information, contact Kristine Monaco at 9738383060 or email at kristine@peerlessconcrete.com.About the Company: Peerless Concrete is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of precast concrete products with locations in Butler and Franklin. Founded in 1959, the company produces septic systems, drainage structures, utility products, and custom concrete solutions for a range of applications.Business name: Peerless Concrete.Address: 20 Park Drive, Franklin, NJ 07416.City: FranklinState: NJZip code: 07416Phone number: 9738383060Email: kristine@peerlessconcrete.com.

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