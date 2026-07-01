Peerless Concrete Marks Two Years of Franklin Expansion Franklin, NJ
Peerless Concrete marks two years of expanded Franklin operations, supporting precast concrete manufacturing and retail services in New Jersey.
Founded in 1959 by Paul Monaco Sr., Peerless Concrete began by supplying septic tanks and concrete products to the regional market. In 1962, the company acquired the site of its current Butler manufacturing facility and began producing concrete products locally. Leadership of the family-owned business transitioned through successive generations, with Phil Monaco becoming the sole proprietor in 2012. “Our mission extends beyond supplying our customers with the highest quality concrete products to providing outstanding service, customer support, and innovative solutions,” said Phil Monaco, President and CEO of Peerless Concrete.
According to the company, the Franklin Borough expansion has provided additional manufacturing and retail capacity while supporting ongoing operations across its product lines, which include septic tanks, manholes, catch basins, grease traps, trench drains, and custom concrete structures. The company stated that the second location has also created opportunities to address evolving project requirements and continue serving residential, commercial, and municipal customers throughout the region.
For more information, contact Kristine Monaco at 9738383060 or email at kristine@peerlessconcrete.com.
About the Company: Peerless Concrete is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of precast concrete products with locations in Butler and Franklin. Founded in 1959, the company produces septic systems, drainage structures, utility products, and custom concrete solutions for a range of applications.
Business name: Peerless Concrete.
Address: 20 Park Drive, Franklin, NJ 07416.
City: Franklin
State: NJ
Zip code: 07416
Phone number: 9738383060
Email: kristine@peerlessconcrete.com.
Peerless Concrete Products Co.
+1 973-827-7563
email us here
Phil Monaco
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